International judo in Georgia

In worldwide judo, day three of the Tbilisi Grand Slam was one other cracking one for the host nation Georgia because the heavyweights stepped up.

At -90kg, Beka Gviniashvili was on hearth, a mixture of intelligent footsweeps and uncooked energy earned the Georgian a spot within the closing in opposition to Krisztian Toth, and as soon as there one other footsweep earned him the Gold.

It was a improbable show of sportsmanship, displaying typical Judo values of friendship and respect, bringing the keen crowd to their ft to honour two nice warriors.

Georgian Judo Federation President Giorgi Atabegashvili awarded the medals.

The Wagnerian ascent

The present -78kg World Champion Anna Maria Wagner continued her sensible return to competitors, her uchi-mata on show blasting her manner by the preliminaries.

The Geman judoka took on former World Champion Mayra Aguiar of Brazil within the closing, the place her willpower and drive earned her a decisive win. Wagner has but to lose a battle on the World Judo Tour since turning into World Champion.

She was awarded her medal by IJF Events Director, Dr Lisa Allan.

“I think we will see at the Worlds. So hopefully at the Worlds, I’m at 100% and then we will see,” stated Wagner after her victory.

One of Georgia’s strongest classes is within the -100kg, with Onise Saneblidze at all times on the forefront of this fiercely aggressive class. And on this event, he lastly stepped as much as take his first-ever Grand Slam Gold.

In the ultimate, it was essentially the most monumental pickup that distinguished him within the minds of the house crowd.

He was awarded his medal by Georgian Judo Federation Vice-President, Tamaz Naveriani

“I can’t even describe this feeling,” explained an elated Saneblidze. “Because of these emotions, you can see how much Georgian people love Judo. Many thanks to them for the fantastic support and this fantastic atmosphere here in Tbilisi sports hall.”

At +78kg France’s Julia Tolofua threw Nihel Cheikh Rouhou from Tunisia to take the Gold medal, receiving her honours from the IJF Education & Coaching Director, Mohamed Meridja.

Zaalishvili steals the present

In the +100kg class, final yr’s heavyweight winner Gela Zaalishvili defended his title in phenomenal model. The stadium was crammed with the deafening cries of adoring Georgian followers, a fully unbelievable solution to end the epic event. The medals have been awarded by IJF Head Referee Director, Armen Bagdasarov.

A improbable ingredient of the Tbilisi Grand Slam is that the house nation can stand atop the rostrum proudly and placed on a spectacular present on the similar time.