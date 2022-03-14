International leaders expected to attend former Zambian president Rupiah Banda’s state funeral | News24

The late former Zambian president Rupiah Banda was hailed for selling a clean transition of energy after his loss in 2011 and inspiring Lungu to simply accept defeat final 12 months.

Namibia remembers him for his function as a diplomat in that nation’s struggle for independence.

Banda was born in present-day Zimbabwe to Zambian mother and father who had migrated south through the federation years.

Foreign heads of state and authorities are anticipated to attend the state funeral of the late former president of Zambia Rupiah Banda at Lusaka Showground on 17 March, a day forward of his burial on the Presidential Burial Site, Embassy Park.

Banda, Zambia’s fourth president since independence from Britain in 1964, died on Friday on the age of 85 after a two-year battle with colon most cancers.

He’s the second former Zambian president to die after Kenneth Kaunda in slightly below a 12 months.

Acting Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa mentioned in an announcement overseas heads of states had been invited to attend the state funeral. He additionally mentioned the funeral programme had been mentioned with Banda’s household, who gave President Hakainde Hichilema their full blessing.

To Joseph Kalimbwe, a youth chief within the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), Banda will probably be remembered for accepting the need of the folks after he misplaced within the common elections of 2011.

“… [the] late Rupiah Banda was an incumbent president in 2011 with the military at his disposal. But when his ruling party lost the election, he faced television cameras to accept defeat,” he mentioned.

READ | Zambia’s former president Rupiah Banda dies aged 85

Banda could be recognized by his speech through which he mentioned, “Zambia is an African nation where if a president loses they go peacefully. It’s my turn to leave.”

Banda would later be concerned in an influence transition in 2021 however as a former head of state serving to to facilitate transition when Edgar Lungu vacated workplace as president, and Hichilema was ushered in.

On 16 August final 12 months, Banda introduced collectively rivals Lungu and Hichilema at his residence together with African Union (AU) Chief election Observer, Former Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma, and Commonwealth Chief observer, Former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete.

It was at that assembly that Lungu accepted his destiny and allowed democracy to win.

To date, Zambia is likely one of the main lights for democracy in Southern Africa.

During a gathering between United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on Friday, the 2 counseled Zambia’s dedication in direction of democracy in Africa.

“Zambia pledged to improve the independence and transparency of its Electoral Commission… In these very practical but important ways, countries around the world, including in Africa, are taking steps to make progress to strengthen and deepen their democracies,” mentioned Blinken.

Before rising the political ladder ultimately changing into head of state between 2008-2011, Banda had served as a profession diplomat through the presidency of the founding father of Zambia, Kenneth Kaunda.

In an announcement, the Namibian presidency mentioned the nation would bear in mind Banda for the steadfast function he performed in direction of Namibia’s struggle for independence.

The People of Zambia have misplaced an amazing Statesman, former President Rupiah Banda. In 1974, President Banda, in his capability as Permanent Representative of Zambia to the United Nations took on the particular accountability of President of United Nations Council for Namibia.

“In that difficult assignment, President Banda played a pivotal role in advancing the cause of Independence for the Namibian People. With his passing, Namibia has lost a dependable friend,” mentioned the Namibian presidency.

Banda was born in Southern Rhodesia (present-day Zimbabwe) in a small mining city Gwanda, 150km south of Bulawayo the second-largest metropolis to Northern Rhodesian (Zambian) mother and father who had moved south of the federation searching for work.

In 2009, he went again to the city of his beginning when he was on a state go to on the invitation of the late president of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe.

Journalists who have been a part of that journey bear in mind Banda asking a few tree he used to climb when he was a toddler. It had been reduce down.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The tales produced by the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements which may be contained herein don’t replicate these of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.