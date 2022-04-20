International outcry as Singapore prepares to hang mentally disabled man next week

A mentally disabled Malaysian man shall be hanged in Singapore subsequent week after dropping a last-ditch attraction, his sister mentioned Wednesday, regardless of a world outcry about his case.

Nagaenthran Okay. Dharmalingam was arrested in 2009 for trafficking a small quantity of heroin into the city-state, which has a number of the world’s hardest medicine legal guidelines, and handed a demise sentence the next yr.

But the plan to hold him sparked widespread criticism on account of considerations about his mental disabilities, with the European Union and British billionaire Richard Branson amongst these condemning it.

After a years-long authorized battle, the 34-year-old misplaced his last attraction final month, when judges rejected arguments that executing a person with psychological disabilities contravenes worldwide legislation.

His household has now been knowledgeable he shall be executed on Wednesday subsequent week, his sister Sarmila Dharmalingam informed AFP.

Family members, together with his mom and three siblings, will journey to the city-state to see him beforehand, she mentioned.

M. Ravi, a Singapore-based human rights lawyer aiding within the case, mentioned the information of Nagaenthran’s looming execution was “heartbreaking.”

“The Singapore state will never be able to recover from the disgrace it’s going to face internationally in hanging an intellectually disabled person,” he mentioned in a social media submit.

Last month, the city-state carried out its first execution since 2019 when it hanged a drug trafficker, and fears are rising that a number of extra folks shall be put to demise within the coming months.

As effectively as Nagaenthran, three different males convicted of medication offences have had their last appeals rejected.

Nagaenthran was arrested on the age of 21 after a bundle of heroin weighing about 43 grams (one and a half ounces) — equal to about three tablespoons — was discovered strapped to his thigh as he sought to enter Singapore.

Supporters say he has an IQ of 69 — a stage acknowledged as a incapacity — and was coerced into committing the crime.

Singapore maintains the demise penalty for a number of offences, together with drug trafficking and homicide, and insists it has helped to maintain the city-state one among Asia’s most secure locations.

