International Scientific Conference will be held on theme “Modern approaches to obstetric and gynecological problems during the COVID-19 pandemic”

International Scientific Conference on theme “Modern approaches to obstetric and gynecological problems during the COVID-19 pandemic” shall be collectively organized by the Scientific Practice and Teaching Center of the Medical Service Department of the State Customs Committee and the Central Customs Hospital shall be held on On February 11, 2022.

A complete of 11 experiences shall be introduced in 3 panels entitled “COVID-19 infection during pregnancy”, “COVID-19 during pregnancy: diagnostic and treatment features” and “Effects of COVID-19 on women’s reproductive health” on the International Scientific Conference, which is deliberate to be held on-line by way of the ZOOM platform. The convention shall be interactive by means of panel discussions and query and reply classes.

According to this system, the convention is very meant for obstetrician-gynecologist, anesthesiologist-resuscitator, radiologist, psychiatrist, infectious illness specialist, neonatologist, and pediatrician.

Each participant who completes 80 p.c of this system will obtain CME credit score rating and certificates.

Registration is MANDATORY as locations are restricted!

Participation within the convention is free. Everyone is invited to take part within the convention!

Link to register: https://forms.gle/NF2KN6ThQGHeE6SL6

Link to get acquainted with this system: https://customshospital.az/11-fevral-umumdunya-xeste-gunune-hesr-edilmis-covid-19-pandemiyasi-zamani-mamaliq-ve-ginekoloji-problemler-muasir-baxis-movzusunda-beynelxalq-elmi-konfrans/