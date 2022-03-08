International Women’s Day 2022: Tina Ambani’s special post wins hearts

International Women’s Day is noticed on March 8 yearly throughout the world. This is a day devoted to have a good time the social, economical, political, and cultural achievements of ladies. So as we speak many are additionally taking to social media platforms to share heat needs for the ladies of their lives. Tina Ambani too joined in to share a put up on Instagram to have a good time the day.

“Cheers to my sisters and all the wonderful women in my life who have taught me the completeness of a woman, her ability to multitask effortlessly and her infinite capacity to love and nurture! Happy Women’s Day to you all. May we all live, love and thrive to our fullest potential with passion and gusto,” she wrote and shared an image. Her put up is full with a coronary heart emoticon. She additionally gave the image credit score to Sam & Ekta, a marriage pictures firm.

Take a have a look at the put up shared by Tina Ambani:

The put up has been shared about 4 hours in the past. Since being posted, it has gathered practically 5,200 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up numerous feedback. Many shared appreciative feedback whereas reacting to Tina Ambani’s put up.

“Oh lovely…nice to see these lovely women. Love to you all,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Happy women’s day to all these beautiful women,” posted one other. “Happy women’s day! You seem so warm and grounded,” expressed a 3rd. A couple of additionally reacted by merely writing “Happy Women’s Day. ”

