International Women’s Day 2022: Twitter abuzz with wishes, empowering messages

International Women’s Day 2022: Every yr, International Women’s Day is widely known on March 8 as a mark of respect to ladies all over the world. This, after all, contains ladies from each stroll of life and each part of society that one can probably think about. This is the day for each one that identifies as a lady. And as per Twitter custom, the social media platform is abuzz with a number of messages and desires for each single lady on the market.

India’s Border Security Force can be fairly energetic on Twitter and this event of Women’s Day positively warranted a video from them. They posted a video of girls within the military wishing everybody a Happy Women’s Day 2022. This video shared by BSF was accompanied with a caption that reads, “DG BSF and all Seema Praharis extend warm greetings and best wishes on the occasion of International Women’s day.”

The official Twitter deal with of Air India has taken to the social media platform with the intention to publish a photograph together with the caption that reads, “Saluting all women who shatter the glass ceiling in their respective domains to achieve the extraordinary, every day!” The caption can be translated in Hindi and accompanied by a number of hashtags like #HappyInternationalWomensDay #breakthebias2022.

#FlyAI : Saluting all Women who shatter the glass ceiling of their respective domains to realize the extraordinary, Every day ! पर्वत से मज़बूत इरादे , समंदर सी गहरी सोच,

नए क्षितिज की ओर तुम्हारी हर नई उड़ान को सलाम I#HappyInternationalWomensDay #breakthebias2022 pic.twitter.com/5lf5s89a5n — Air India (@airindiain) March 8, 2022

In the subsequent tweet by Indigo airways, one can spot a reference to Operation Ganga which is an ongoing operation by the Government of India to offer humanitarian help amidst the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine to Indian residents who’ve crossed over to neighbouring nations. In the video, a lady, an Indigo workers, could be seen making a phenomenal announcement to passengers onboard one such flight again to India. Here is what the caption to it reads, “Our women always lead from the front each day and everyday.”

The official Twitter deal with of the Indian Premier League cricket staff, Rajasthan Royals, additionally took to Twitter with the intention to share an inspiring publish. “Signs you should note,” reads the caption of this Twitter publish that reveals women and men standing with signal boards that assist with establishing gender equality in sports activities.

What are your ideas on these Twitter posts on International Women’s Day 2022?