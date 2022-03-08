International Women’s Day: Celebrating the Accomplishments of Emanuelle “Manu” Dutra Fernandes de Souza

Emanuelle “Manu” Dutra Fernandes de Souza speaks at a Special Olympics convention. Photo by claire Behan

March 8th is International Women’s Day (IWD), a world celebration of the social, financial, cultural and political achievements of ladies. IWD’s 2022 marketing campaign theme is #BreakTheBias, selling a gender-equal world freed from stereotypes and discrimination and filled with fairness and inclusion.

Emanuelle Dutra Fernandes de Souza, higher often known as “Manu,” is a 24-year-old Special Olympics Brazil athlete who embodies the spirit of inclusion. She grew to become concerned in sports activities at a really younger age and found her love for soccer and seashore volleyball. Manu was led to Special Olympics in 2013 in the course of the growth of soccer packages throughout Brazil and competed for the primary time for her dwelling nation on the 2015 World Games in Los Angeles.

Brazil received the bronze medal that 12 months, after which three years later, Manu and her teammates took dwelling the silver medal on the inaugural Unified Cup in Chicago.

Though her coaching certified her to characterize Brazil within the seashore volleyball competitions on the 2019 Abu Dhabi World Games, she made the selection to just accept Special Olympics’ supply to characterize the voices of her fellow athletes from the world over as a Sargent Shriver International Global Messenger (SSIGM).

As probably the most prestigious positions inside Special Olympics, SSIGMs are spokespeople tasked with main the marketing campaign for a extra inclusive world for folks with mental disabilities.

Her attain as a SSIGM has already prolonged a lot additional than the sector of play. Later in 2019, Manu represented Special Olympics Latin America on the United Nations in New York City the place she spoke to worldwide leaders concerning the significance of inclusion and the unifying function sports activities can play in bringing folks collectively.

While Manu’s time period as a SSIGM will formally conclude in 2023, her involvement inside Special Olympics will final a lifetime. Her love for soccer led her to sit down on the committee to design the Unified Cup 2022 trophy that shall be awarded for the primary time this August in Detroit.

Manu can even function a key member on the committee for the 2024 Unified Cup, which can embody evaluating bids of hopeful host cities and the following web site visits. Her first-hand information of necessities for the optimum athlete expertise will play a pivotal function within the decision-making technique of the 2024 Unified Cup web site.

Manu’s mantra is “inclusion in action,” and thru her work, she has empowered folks world wide to create environments respectful of all folks, particularly these with mental disabilities. She’s a number one voice for ladies’s rights and the Special Olympics motion, and on International Women’s Day, Manu is widely known for the excellent feats she’s completed for the higher good of the worldwide group.

“In a world full of prejudices and anything but love, Special Olympics is a place where you can find love and happiness. And that’s why people are always coming and more athletes want to join, compete, and be themselves. This is a place where they will experience an inclusive family.” Emanuelle Dutra Fernandes de Souza, Sargent Shriver International Global Messenger