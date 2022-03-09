International Women’s Day: EU supports women in innovation, science, culture and education

On International Women’s Day (8 March) Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Commissioner Mariya Gabriel introduced a brand-new social media marketing campaign: #SHEULeads as a part of the European Year of Youth. This new initiative places younger ladies within the highlight by inviting them to share their private expertise – successes and challenges, their missions, and the way Europe has supported them of their journey. It was introduced at a devoted roundtable dialogue, hosted by Commissioner Gabriel, along with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, outstanding ladies featured within the #EUWomen4future marketing campaign and a recipient of the EU Prize for Women Innovators.

The dialogue took inventory of the EU’s assist to their careers and explored what further assist might be supplied to younger ladies and ladies of their respective fields. Commissioner Gabriel stated: “The empowerment of women and girls is at the core of our European values and goals. Throughout my portfolio, we aim to foster environments that help women succeed, and lead in their respective fields. This year, we highlight some key initiatives undertaken to support women in science, innovation, culture and education.”

Female expertise is essential for Europe. The Commission continues its work to assist ladies in reaching their objectives and pushes for better equality between men and women by means of its EU Gender Equality Strategy. As a part of the initiatives in analysis, science and training, the European Innovation Council (EIC) launched right this moment the ninth version of the EU Prize for Women Innovators. The EIC will award three prizes of €100,000 every to probably the most inspiring ladies innovators throughout the EU and nations related to Horizon Europe. Also, to mark the European Year of Youth, the EIC will award three extra prizes of €50,000 every to promising ‘Rising Innovators’ underneath the age of 35. Additional initiatives to focus on this yr embody: the WomenTech EU programme for which ends up have been not too long ago introduced here, the European Strategy for Universities, gender equality criterion in Horizon Europe, the call for women experts and the Gender Equality Strategy Monitoring Portal. More data is obtainable here.

