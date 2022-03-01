Internet backs dad pressing charges against son’s ex-girlfriend

A involved father went viral after revealing he known as the police on his son’s 17-year-old ex-girlfriend and her older brother after they vandalized his son’s new automobile by slashing the tires and protecting it in glue and feathers.

The nameless guardian, who goes solely by u/Wild-Spread-8713, posted to Reddit‘s widespread “Am I The A**hole” discussion board and obtained greater than 28,300 upvotes and a pair of,000 feedback in lower than 24 hours, with many saying the lady must be handled as an grownup and face prices and probably jail time.

In most states, when a person youthful than 18 commits a criminal offense their case will get addressed in juvenile court docket and the results are inclined to focus much less on punishment and extra on rehabilitation.

But most of the customers within the feedback believed the lady’s actions had been too excessive for juvenile detention and that the one factor that might assist her is jail time.

In the put up titled “AITA for refusing to ‘see other options’ for a girl and pressing charges for what she did to my son’s car?” the daddy, 39, defined that his 17-year-old son and their neighbor Lana, additionally 17, dated for a yr earlier than breaking apart for unknown causes in January.

“I won’t sugarcoat this, I never liked Lana, she always seem a little unhinged, controlling and aggressive,” the daddy wrote. “She’s always demanding Bryce’s attention.”

He defined that Lana confirmed up unannounced at their home a number of occasions whether or not it was early morning or late at night time as a result of his son wasn’t answering her calls or texts. He wrote that Lana would scream and name him a cheater when he wasn’t.

“The thought of our son getting abused by his gf made us worried so much,” the put up learn.

In the put up, the daddy wrote that he and his spouse tried to speak their son out of the connection and that it wasn’t regular or wholesome. A bit later his son and Lana broke up.

After the breakup, Lana didn’t try to contact the person’s son, which he mentioned was stunning as a result of he anticipated her to “go nuts.”

“Now the problem is that we bought my son a car for Christmas, nothing fancy but enough to get him to school, his job and eventually college, he parks it in our driveway outside our home,” the put up defined.

The father defined that ever for the reason that month began, he is been discovering random scratches everywhere in the automobile, and he believed Lana was accountable. He additionally mentioned he determined to maneuver the CCTV cameras they owned in order that they confronted immediately on the automobile.

“Well, two weeks ago we got up and we found my son’s car covered in a lot of s**t: paint, glue, feathers, confetti, the door handles were wrecked, flat tires, paint all over the windows, you get the picture,” the put up learn.

The father mentioned his spouse and son had been distraught and that they known as the police.

“I handed them the CCTV that showed Lana and her brother [23M] destroying my son’s car. We pressed charges and needles [sic] to say, Lana’s brother went straight to jail, but since she’s still a minor her parents want to make a deal but I refused,” the put up learn.

The father wrote that he does not suppose Lana ought to “get a way out” and that earlier than the police arrived she was “laughing” and making an attempt to “play it cool.”

“If she thought this was funny then she’s old enough to face the consequences. My wife and I want to stand our ground, they said they’ll buy my son a better car and put Lana on therapy but is not enough. AITA?”

More than 2,000 customers commented on the daddy’s put up, many supporting the daddy for making the appropriate name and making certain Lana lastly faces penalties for her actions.

“NTA. This is the wake up call Lana, her brother and her parents need,” one person wrote.

“If you cave, you’re literally teaching Lana that no matter what criminal or sociopathic acts she does in the future, her parents will buy her way out of trouble,” one other person commented. “She needs to learn early there are consequences to criminal actions.”

“Lana needs therapy. And press charges,” one other remark learn. “Possibly since she is minor with mental health issues she may get steered in the right direction. But if you drop this, she gets a free pass and could go worse next time. Physical violence against an object [car] could escalate to physical violence against your son. I wouldn’t want to take that chance.”

But in lots of states, for a minor to be charged as an grownup, a choose should resolve based mostly on the person’s offense, age, legal document, and talent to be rehabilitated if they need to face grownup court docket.

In many circumstances, the minor’s offense was critical sufficient to have induced critical hurt or loss of life to a different individual. However minor offenses reminiscent of a visitors violation or petty crime would most probably not be thought of for grownup court docket.

