Internet services to be suspended in West Bengal today in these 7 districts

Internet companies in 7 districts of West Bengal shall be suspended to forestall illegal actions, the government stated. Check particulars.

A day with out the web is tough to think about in these pandemic-hit instances. Today, nearly all the things will depend on a very good web connection, from on-line courses, to workplace work, making funds, shopping for groceries, and so on. You can do all of it on-line. But what in case your web connection will get suspended? If you reside in West Bengal right here is an replace for you. Mobile web and broadband companies shall be quickly suspended in a number of areas of West Bengal for eight days. The choice has been taken by the state authorities to forestall illegal actions.

The web companies shall be suspended in a number of blocks underneath the districts of Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum and Darjeeling, in keeping with the state authorities’s order. Also, as per the knowledge, companies will stay suspended between 11 AM- 3:15 PM throughout March 7-9, March 11 -12, and March 14-16.

West Bengal’s Additional Chief Secretary stated in a press release, as quoted by ANI, “The government has received intelligence reports that unlawful activities can be carried in certain areas over internet transmissions and voice over internet telephony and hence restrictions are being imposed on the use of internet.”

It might be famous that no restriction is being imposed on voice calls and SMS and newspapers.

“In order to prevent obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed, or danger to human life, health or safety, or a disturbance of the public tranquillity, or a riot or an affray, through an order under Sec. 144 Cr.P.C. and in compliance of sub-rule 2(1) of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Service) Rules, 2017 and sub-rule 2(A) of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Amendment) Rules, 2020 it is promulgated that: Any data related message or class of messages to or from any person or class of persons relating to any particular subject brought for transmission by or transmitted or received by any telegraph within the ambit of the India Telegraph Act, 1885, shall temporarily not be transmitted in the interest of maintaining public order and preventing incitement to the commission of any offence within the jurisdiction of the Block/Police Stations listed in the Annexure and duly authenticated by me,” the order learn.