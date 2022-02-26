Internet slams woman who plans to name daughter ‘Chewbecca’

The web slammed a lady who plans to call her daughter ‘Chewbecca’ in a brand new viral publish on social media.

The girl’s sister, who used the throwaway account u/niecenamethrowaway for privateness causes, took to the favored Reddit discussion board “AmITheA**hole,” to share her story.

The OP (unique poster) discovered herself stunned when her sister revealed the title she was going to call her daughter when she offers start and the story of how they got here up with the title.

“Sister wanted to name their daughter after our late grandmother, Rebecca. BIL, who’s obsessed with Star Wars, wanted to use a name from the movies. Before they knew they were having a girl, he wanted a son to name Chewie, which I still think is a bit odd, but it’s not unheard of so whatever,” the Reddit person defined.

When they obtained the information they have been having a woman, the OP’s brother-in-law nonetheless did not wish to change it since he beloved the title a lot. He additionally would not discover a extra gender-neutral title from the flicks. After many arguments and discussions, they determined to place the 2 names collectively, getting “Chewbecca” however calling her by her nickname “Becca.”

“I told her not to name her daughter Chewbecca and that she’ll probably get bullied for having a name that sounds like a dog’s name. She got mad and said her daughter is not a dog — which, obviously — and that what she named her child was none of my business.”

Her sister ordered OP to depart if she was solely going to make enjoyable of the title. The person was solely involved for her niece’s well-being when she obtained older. OP’s mom referred to as her asking to cease pestering her sister in regards to the title, though she agreed together with her, nevertheless it wasn’t both alternative or enterprise.

“NTA. Their poor daughter,” wrote u/SolutionLeading within the high remark, receiving over 13,900 upvotes and lots of customers agreeing with them.

“When you send her first birthday card, include the first $20 toward future therapy for her name. Even though they call her “Beca,” it will not be her legal name and not on any legal documents — licenses, diplomas, etc,” mentioned u/iadggm.

“NTA – there just ain’t no way this story is real. Right? There’s not actually people out there naming their kids after Chewbacca…right?!? Imagine her wedding day – “Do you, Chewbecca, take Aretoo…” because she’s gonna have to find someone to marry that’s named after Star Wars too,” u/Rainbow62993 added.

OP responded to their remark saying, “I googled it after I found out about their name choice, and yes, there are in fact people naming their children after Chewbacca in some variation or another. I don’t think it’s particularly common, but it exists. I even found an article about the newest actor to play Chewbacca naming his daughter Bacca.”

“NTA. If they want a star wars twist on Rebecca, how about Reybecca,” U/0biterdicta mentioned. “Still yoonique but at least livable. Save Chewie for the family dog.”