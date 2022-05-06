Interventionist US Ambassador in Tirana under pressure

“I can assure you that the President of the United States Joe Biden, the Secretary of the United States Tony Blinken and I all have full confidence in Ambassador Yuri Kim” declared Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried in Tirana in a well-prepared interview with the native Voice of America correspondent. Defending fellow diplomats is normal follow in US diplomacy even within the instances the place such a public protection is likely to be unjustified.

However, that is additionally usually an indication of hassle.

Ambassador Kim was accused of intervening with the Albanian judiciary in an effort to press for a court docket ruling towards the primary opposition Democratic Party (DP): she wished to favor a splinter group of the celebration which pretended to be the celebration management. Kim has not directly admitted her intervention by way of a tweet. The ambassador has repeatedly tussled with opposition chief Berisha and has proven repeated assist for the present Rama authorities regardless of Department of State stories expressing robust criticism of high-level official corruption and unhealthy governance.

Professor Ilir Kalemaj of the New York University department in Tirana factors at a latest enhance of anti-Americanism on this extremely pro-American nation: “It has something to do with the ambassador’s bravado.”

“Despite the fact that she is a symbol of her country Ms. Kim is caustic in her language, closer to the government and more supportive of (Prime Minister) Rama” he advised the native CNN affiliate A2 TV final week.

Indeed, an October 2021 survey commissioned by Euronews Albania October discovered that solely 32.6% of the respondents would facet with the US in an imaginary battle with the EU; the latter’s assist reached 56.9%. Earlier the assist figures would have reversed locations.

Interestingly the opposition Democratic Party has been since its founding three many years in the past an Atlanticist stalwart. Albania entered NATO’s Partnership for Peace within the Nineteen Nineties beneath DP-led governments and achieved membership within the Alliance in 2009. The DP has criticized authorities lobbying efforts in Washington DC which deal with securing assist for the ruling celebration. Current US sanctions towards Mr. Berisha, introduced in 2021, have been seen as a part of this partisan scheme.