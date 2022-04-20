Interview: Information Technologies to drive Uzbekistan’s development, attract foreign investors

Uzbekistan’s Development of Information Technologies Minister Shermatov Sherzod, in an unique interview with New Europe in the course of the first Tashkent International Investment Forum, offered completely different initiatives of his ministry to draw traders stressing some essential cooperation initiatives that would contain Europe and the US.

New Europe: How do you see the cooperation with Europe and the US in your subject after the launching of latest measures to draw traders of your nation?

Shermatov Sherzod: First, in case you examine Uzbekistan with different former Soviet Union nations, now we have the very best enhance by way of inhabitants for the reason that 90′ so this is a bonus, we’re a younger nation and we’re at the start of a demographic dividend stage the place the share of working age inhabitants would be the highest in comparison with younger individuals in addition to the aged. Having mentioned that, now we have to make use of this potential and certainly one of our initiative was to introduce a particular tax regime for IT corporations, then there was the essential initiative to create and develop an IT park. About the tax regime, it’s supplied to its residents which aren’t essentially situated in some place however they will have a base everywhere in the nation, it’s attention-grabbing to say that they are going to be exempted by all taxes and supplied with any extra assist to broaden their enterprise.

Already the variety of our IT specialists, from many various nations, elevated by 76 occasions for the reason that starting the Presidential decree. Last yr it was 46 million USD and this yr we estimated to succeed in 100 million USD and our aim is to succeed in 1 billion USD by 2028. Then there may be not solely IT in our technique but additionally the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), this is a vital element that can be utilized by our EU companions, most of our BPO export goes to the US market. As an instance, within the US there are a lot of truck drivers that must be managed by truck operators so these operators are paid a sure amount of cash the place right here these operator are able to work for a decrease wage. If you remotely have 1000 those that makes the distinction each month by way of wage you need to pay.

From this outsourcing system American and European corporations can have an enormous profit. Because of Covid 19 each firm in every single place carried out distant working insurance policies so in case your workplace is situated in New York and you’ve got a sensible working system it isn’t an enormous distinction in your firm whether or not you’re working from dwelling in New York or New Jersey however the distinction in the price of dwelling shall be 500 USD or extra. Then there is no such thing as a distinction whether or not you’re in New Jersey or in Tashkent so long as make the job, this was an instance of low degree job.

For increased degree job I can let you know about one other instance, the accountant who makes the monetary studies, this licensed job might be carried out in Tashkent. This is a information course of outsourcing then nearly any workplace job which might be carried out remotely, it may be carried out additionally in Uzbekistan so I’m positive that there are going to be many corporations who’re actually considering reducing the prices. Another essential challenge is that, as a younger nation, we don’t need our individuals to go to different nations however we need to outsource our providers remotely so that is an invite to Uzbekistan.

NE: Can you current a few of your measures to attracts traders?

Shermatov Sherzod: Uzbekistan is able to present essential instruments, they won’t want to take a position on buildings, furnishings, PC’s; we are going to put together a model new workplace then they are going to get pleasure from free lease for half a yr. The solely situation to this incentive shall be to deliver right here distant jobs and make use of a minimum of 50 individuals in our rural areas. About IT now we have many corporations who moved to Uzbekistan and several other 1000’s of IT specialists moved from Belarus and a few from Russia as effectively.

Our IT park can present very good circumstances, that is good for us as a result of now we have plenty of junior IT specialists who lately graduated and it’s good for them as a result of in an effort to develop to medium and senior developer they should work on actual initiatives. Companies like Epam, Exadel and others, they introduced their specialists and senior specialists and for each senior they are going to take at 3 or 4 juniors so it will drive up our native workforce as effectively, this could assist us to enhance our export income.

NE: How essential for you it is going to be to extend connectivity and digitization?

Shermatov Sherzod: On connectivity we’re working in all fronts, we try to alter additionally the setting between operators, we need to enhance the function of the non-public corporations in addition to international corporations within the telecom market as effectively and it will assist us to satisfy circumstances to extend connectivity. We have 4G connectivity everywhere in the nation and we’re working to extend its high quality, for that now we have a particular Presidential Decree which creates favorable circumstances to cell operators. We have piloted a number of 5G testing locations in Tashkent metropolis and we are able to work collectively on that but when we will enhance 4G velocity I believe this shall be extra that sufficient for many of our enterprise to try. About digitization it is a device to chop forms and our aim is to provide he risk to our residents and companies to have the ability to use all of the providers utilizing cell phones so we’re transferring to cell E-Government.

Here we’re working with the Ministry of Justice who helps us assessment all of the legislative and forms base to ensure that we do have updated laws, after that we’re going to produce all the mandatory software program options. We are additionally implementing cell and face ID and all of the providers which may allow residents a significantly better entry to e-government.

On cyber or total safety my nation is open to cooperate with Europe and US, there are many widespread threats and now we have to work collectively as a result of this requires a world consideration. We have met lately in Barcelona, in the course of the Mobile World Congress, with many corporations and organizations and through this discussion board we had additionally a number of essential conferences.