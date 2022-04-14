Interview: Uzbekistan an active player in the global trade system

New Europe in an unique interview through the first Tashkent International Investment Forum, spoke to Laziz Kudratov, Uzbek first deputy minister for funding and commerce, concerning the cooperation with necessary companions like Europe, US, UK and the WTO.

New Europe: Can you speak to me concerning the relations with the EU? Uzbekistan is benefiting from the GSP + however there are additionally discussions about different agreements.

Laziz Kudratov: Last 12 months in April my nation grew to become a beneficiary from the GSP + system, it opened nice alternatives for us, first it offered us with the entry to the very giant European client market and naturally this may assist us to extend our export and permit us to various our export to new premium markets.

Of course, this requires to our exporters to regulate and to our producers to raise their manufacturing manufacturing to a brand new stage in order that their product might meet the expectations requirements and calls for of the EU shoppers. This is a giant alternative however additionally it is a giant accountability that’s why we now have began to implement particular packages which might be tailor-made to our producers and exporters, it’s key to coach them in order that they perceive the necessities of the EU entry to the market but in addition about what requirements are wanted in time period of labeling and high quality. We already see that the export from Uzbekistan to Europe is rising particularly: textile, agriculture, chemical and a few steel merchandise. Uzbekistan have then with GSP the duty to fulfill with the worldwide conventions on human proper, free society and that is precisely what the coverage of my nation is about.

During the plenary session of the Tashkent International Investment Forum the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev made a robust message and dedicated to develop a free society, he declared that the principle concept behind all his reforms is to “ensure the owner and respect of human being”, that is the principle motto of our President. With the EU my nation can be discussing and finalizing the improved partnership cooperation settlement (EPCA) we anticipate quickly hopefully a remaining spherical of discussions and negotiations concerning the doc, we’re very optimistic for the ultimate signing.

As quickly we’re prepared for that, we’re additionally planning to prepare a go to of our President to Brussels to preliminary this doc. EU is without doubt one of the largest export vacation spot and supply of investments, applied sciences and know-how that’s permitting our economic system to be extra aggressive. We are dedicated to boost our cooperation with EU and convey extra corporations from the EU to do enterprise and function in our nation.

NE: There can be the accession to WTO amongst your priorities. Can you give me an replace?

LK:We have a Deputy Minister devoted solely to our accession to the WTO, when President Mirziyoyev got here he understood the necessity of Uzbekistan economic system to be built-in into the worldwide commerce system, he then tasked the federal government to make sure the accession of our nation to this group quickly. We expect to have the subsequent spherical of working group for our accession hopefully in April then in parallel discussions began with all WTO members, the principle aim of those discussions is get their consent. I believe we want a 12 months or two to finalize the method. Of course, this path mustn’t hurt our economic system that why we’re negotiating that our manufactures may gain advantage from the WTO membership.

NE: Which are the brand new instruments that might entice traders to Uzbekistan? Are there particular tax advantages?

LK:We are designing a enterprise pleasant tax system, that is the duty set by the President to the related authority, he instructed them to be pals and supporters of entrepreneurs and to not punish them for his or her errors however somewhat guiding them. If our tax officer sees that they’re doing errors they need to not put penalties on them, they need to simply information them to be extra environment friendly. A change of mentality of our taxation is required.

The Doing Business report of the World Bank was related two or three years in the past however at the moment Uzbekistan was among the many 10 prime nations by way of ease in establishing of a enterprise. You can do it on-line and in quarter-hour you possibly can go along with your passport to the one window which you could find in each place. Another mechanism that we now have is the Free Economic Zones, industrial zones in every area, residents of the zones they take pleasure in tax customs advantages. They get land, plugging infrastructure, they get linked to all of the utilities. We had good outcomes and there was a progress of overseas corporations in free financial zones, then as a way to assist the arrange of enormous scale initiatives we put in place the Uzbek Direct Investments Fund that covers dangers of traders in our nation. They present fairness and so they co-invest as much as 49%, we perceive the difficulties of first time traders, this fund was established a 12 months in the past to carry confidence to overseas traders, the state is usually a associate and share the chance collectively.

My nation needs the rise the free financial zones (FEZ) as a result of we see the necessity of it, we now have not too long ago constructed one in Tashkent and one other is beneath development subsequent to the border with Afghanistan. Now we now have connectivity points with Pakistan and there’s a massive demand for merchandise from Uzbekistan.

NE: You are then a part of the “Silk road”, do you have got any replace?

LK: We are attempting to revive this historical route pushing on new infrastructure initiatives, one mission is the railway which is able to join China with Uzbekistan, now with the brand new authorities in Kyrgyzstan they’re additionally dedicated, we are going to quickly transfer to sensible part with a feasibility research and hopefully we are going to mobilize additionally worldwide financing to assemble this new railway. Another massive infrastructure mission is between Termez and the border with Pakistan, a 700-km railway which is able to join big markets of south Asia together with India, Bangladesh and Pakistan with central Asia and Europe. For instance, items from India will be capable to attain Europe two weeks sooner and it will likely be 20-30% inexpensive.

NE: Do you suppose that sooner or later it could be attainable to start out speaking a couple of Uzbekistan-EU free commerce settlement?

LK: Yes, why not, Uzbekistan needs to be a part of the worldwide commerce system, we began negotiation for a FTA with Korea final month and we now have concluded an settlement on preferential commerce with Pakistan. An FTA with the EU gained’t be a simple process however I believe it may be fascinating to discover it not less than. First we should analysis and do some analyses after which transfer to a choice.

NE: What do you concentrate on the commerce relations with US and UK?

LK:With the UK we managed to be the primary nation to signal an enhanced GSP, with US market in fact the geographical location negatively influence on commerce however nonetheless we see better curiosity by way of sourcing textile merchandise in Uzbekistan. We then don’t need to restrict our-self to textile, we now have already provides on chemical merchandise, supplies and meals. We have an interest to have extra US corporations right here, few weeks in the past we visited the US and talked to corporations, banks, they’re studying about our nation. Now it’s key to tell extra aggressively traders in Europe and US concerning the alternatives my nation can provide, we perceive that there’s a lack of correct details about Uzbekistan that why media assist is required now.