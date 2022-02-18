Interview with Kanye’s ex savagely mocked

One second in a current Julia Fox interview is being mercilessly mocked on-line – however the star herself has supplied an evidence.

Julia Fox’s second within the solar continues – maybe simply not the way in which she’d have it.

The now-ex of Kanye West is gaining consideration on TikTok for the way in which she selected to pronounce “Uncut Gems” in an interview, a alternative she now says was made whereas stoned, Page Six reports.

Asked by host Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast if she thought-about herself West’s muse, the 32-year-old actress and mannequin responded, “Yeah, a little. Maybe,” earlier than including, “I mean, I was Josh Safie’s muse when he wrote Uncut Gems.”

Viewers latched onto her pronunciation of the 2019 movie’s title, trying to transcribe it phonetically as “unca jams” or “uncut jams.”

The second grew to become fertile floor for the web, which started making response movies and compilations of others repeating the phrase.

Page Six even received in on the motion, posting an Instagram reel, to which Fox responded in a remark, “Omggggg I was stoned leave me alone!!!! Hahahahahah.”

Meanwhile, different commenters weighed in, taking pictures down the excuse and tarring Fox as “pretentious,” whereas others merely wished to say there’s nothing incorrect with being stoned from time to time.

Fox has been taking advantage of her transient dalliance with West, teasing earlier this week that she was considering of writing a guide concerning the expertise that would offer followers with “the full tea”.

She pulled the plug on their relationship this week after they started courting at the start of January. This got here after West went on a social media tirade on Super Bowl Sunday through which he minimize Kid Cudi from his new album and insulted Pete Davidson, his estranged spouse Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, by saying he was a “d**khead.”

Some have posited that West’s whole relationship with Fox was one huge publicity stunt after she revealed that West wished particulars of their relationship revealed to the general public.

This article initially appeared on Page Six and was reproduced with permission