‘Into The Woods’ revival starring Sara Bareilles headed to Broadway

Over the Hudson River and into the woods — again to Broadway she goes!

“Into The Woods” is returning to the Great White Way this summer time with one other star-studded solid.

Sara Bareilles will reprise her off-Broadway role as the Baker’s Wife and Gavin Creel will once more star because the Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince.

However, actor Neil Patrick Harris and Tony-winner Heather Headley is not going to be again for this run of the present. Instead, Brian D’Arcy James will take over Harris’ function because the Baker and Patina Miller will exchange Headley because the Witch.

Also becoming a member of the solid will probably be Hamilton’s Phillipa Soo, who will sparkle as Cinderella, and “Tik, Tik…BOOM!” actor Joshua Henry, who will make audiences swoon as Rapunzel’s Prince.

The common James Lapine–Stephen Sondheim musical will run on the St. James Theatre with previews beginning on June 28 with opening evening scheduled for July 10 throughout a strictly restricted eight-week engagement.

Gavin Creel (left) and Sara Bareilles (proper) will probably be again on stage because the Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince and the Bakers Wife. Getty Images

The beloved present — revived several times since its 1987 Bernadette Peters incarnation and tailored right into a star-studded film in 2014 — offers with a mishmash of fairy tales together with Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel and Little Red Riding Hood.

This iteration of the present is particularly devoted to Sondheim’s reminiscence. The celebrated composer who was credited with reinventing the American musical died in November 2021 on the age of 91.

The present not too long ago completed a restricted two-week that ran by means of May 15 with New York City Center Encores! however this upcoming revival will mark the primary time the present has returned to Broadway in 20 years.

Staying on from the Encore! manufacturing, Lear deBessonet is directing with music route by Rob Berman and The Encores Orchestra, plus choreography by Lorin Latarro.