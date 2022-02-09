Intoxicated truck driver rams into vehicles, 31 cars in state of sorry damage

A truck just lately ran a crimson mild sign and rammed straight into a variety of automobiles in south German city of Fuerth, close to Nuremberg. Such was the influence of the collision that a variety of the automobiles have been pushed violently into the partitions of buildings on both facet of the street and in all, there have been round 31 automobiles that bore the brunt of the incident.

Associated Press reported that the motive force of the truck was drunk. Referring to a police assertion, the report mentions that the motive force first jumped the visitors sign and hit a automobile on the crossroads. Instead of stopping although, the motive force continued forward. Apart from severely damaging a number of automobiles – some even bursting into flames, the truck itself caught hearth.

The driver, a 50-year-old Turkish citizen, was instantly arrested and the whole matter is being additional investigated. A breath alcohol take a look at, nonetheless, already confirmed that the accused was closely intoxicated. Fortunately although, solely the motive force of the truck and one other driver in one of many broken automobiles acquired some accidents and no fatalities have been reported.

