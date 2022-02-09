Intoxicated truck driver rams parked cars in Germany, 31 vehicles damaged

An intoxicated truck driver rammed his car into parked vehicles after ignoring a pink mild in southern Germany, shoving vehicles up in opposition to buildings and inflicting a few of them to catch fireplace, police mentioned.

Three folks had been barely injured and 31 autos broken within the incident in Fuerth, simply outdoors Nuremberg, on Tuesday night.

The truck driver first skipped a pink mild, touching a automobile that was at a crossroads within the course of, and carried on with out stopping, in keeping with a police assertion. Shortly afterward, the truck rammed a number of parked vehicles and pushed them ahead, a few of them into the partitions of buildings.

The collisions precipitated a number of vehicles, the facade of a home and the truck itself to catch fireplace. The home was evacuated.

The driver, a 50-year-old Turkish citizen with no everlasting residence in Germany, was arrested on the scene, police mentioned. A breath alcohol take a look at confirmed that he was a number of occasions above the restrict for driving, they added.

The truck driver, the driving force of the automobile he touched on the pink mild and a passerby had been barely injured.

