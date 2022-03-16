Americas

Introducing: Very Scary People – Very Scary People – Podcast on CNN Audio

Introducing: Very Scary People – Very Scary People – Podcast on CNN Audio


In 1974, a mass homicide shook the sleepy waterfront city of Amityville, New York. One November night time, police discovered a whole household — the DeFeos — useless, face down of their beds. Only one member of the family survived: Ron DeFeo Jr., the eldest son with a troubled previous. In this six-part collection, host Donnie Wahlberg untangles the darkish and complex story of what occurred that night time and reveals how the grisly murders reworked into an notorious haunted story.

Introducing: Very Scary People

Very Scary People

Starting March 18, 2022

