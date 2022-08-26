‘Invalid and quashed’: Australian-born judge wins deportation battle
Moves by the Kiribati authorities to deport an Australian citizen and senior Kiribati decide who’s married to the nation’s opposition chief have been declared invalid and quashed by the Pacific Island nation’s Court of Appeal, as tensions between the chief and the judiciary proceed to boil over.
Lawyers for Australian David Lambourne, a former solicitor-general of Kiribati who was appointed to its High Court in 2018, successfully applied to the country’s Court of Appeal earlier this month for an pressing order releasing him from immigration detention pending an extra court docket listening to.
The events returned to court docket final Friday and Sydney barristers Perry Herzfeld, SC, and Daniel Reynolds, appearing for Lambourne, fought to overturn deportation notices issued to him by the federal government.
In a call on Friday, the Kiribati Court of Appeal – retired New Zealand justices Peter Blanchard, Rodney Hansen and Paul Heath – stated a deportation legal responsibility discover and two deportation orders issued to Lambourne on August 11 had been “hereby declared invalid and quashed”.
It additionally declared invalid an try by Kiribati President Taneti Maamau this month to “recall, vacate and nullify” Lambourne’s lifetime judicial appointment and to reappoint him for a time period that expired on June 30 final 12 months.
Loading
The Court of Appeal stated “no attempt has been made by the Attorney-General to explain how Mr Lambourne could rationally be considered a security risk”, as claimed by the Kiribati authorities in searching for to deport him. It stated Kiribati’s Deputy Solicitor-General Monoo Mweretaka“seemed at something of a loss [in court] to justify the order”.
US lawyer Ravi Batra appeared for the Kiribati authorities eventually week’s listening to. In a theatrical efficiency that included thumping his fist on the desk at one stage, the New York-based Batra stated, “A judge is as close as we get to a messenger of God on Earth. David Lambourne is nothing of the kind.
“This court ought to give maximum deference, as our Supreme Court does, when our President sends a letter saying, ‘Get out of this, it’s a matter of national security.’ You don’t get to know [the reasons why]. It’s called separation of powers.”