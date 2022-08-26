‘Invalid and quashed’: Australian-born judge wins deportation battle

Moves by the Kiribati authorities to deport an Australian citizen and senior Kiribati decide who’s married to the nation’s opposition chief have been declared invalid and quashed by the Pacific Island nation’s Court of Appeal, as tensions between the chief and the judiciary proceed to boil over.

Lawyers for Australian David Lambourne, a former solicitor-general of Kiribati who was appointed to its High Court in 2018, successfully applied to the country’s Court of Appeal earlier this month for an pressing order releasing him from immigration detention pending an extra court docket listening to.

Kiribati High Court Justice David Lambourne, proper, pictured in 2019 with Sir John Baptist Muri, a former chief justice of the High Court of Kiribati. The Kiribati authorities has been searching for to deport Lambourne. Credit:Pacific Islands Legal Information Institute

The events returned to court docket final Friday and Sydney barristers Perry Herzfeld, SC, and Daniel Reynolds, appearing for Lambourne, fought to overturn deportation notices issued to him by the federal government.

In a call on Friday, the Kiribati Court of Appeal – retired New Zealand justices Peter Blanchard, Rodney Hansen and Paul Heath – stated a deportation legal responsibility discover and two deportation orders issued to Lambourne on August 11 had been “hereby declared invalid and quashed”.