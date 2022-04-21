Investigation ordered after woman dies waiting for care at Busselton hospital

Wait instances have exploded for the reason that pandemic, reaching a excessive of 6457 hours statewide in August 2021.

After a dip to 3673 hours in January ramping rocketed again as much as 5510 hours in March, the second-highest month on report.

When in opposition Labor blasted the previous Barnett authorities when ramping hours hit 1000.

Opposition well being spokeswoman Libby Mettam accused the federal government of mismanaging and under-resourcing the state’s well being system over the previous 5 years and known as on Premier Mark McGowan to take accountability.

“Calling for an independent investigation into this tragedy is the minimum that should happen. We need to know why, despite repeated warnings and a worsening hospital crisis, the McGowan Government has still not acted to fix bed block and ambulance ramping,” she stated.