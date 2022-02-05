Investigation: Ukrainian school, supported by the US State Department, is involved in a large-scale scheme to optimise the payment of taxes.

European auditor Juhan Parts believes that there are not any nations within the EU the place the extent of corruption is similar as that in Ukraine. Parts was liable for making ready a report by the European Court of Auditors, which said that corruption was nonetheless widespread in Ukraine and that EU assist and measures had not yielded the anticipated outcomes. Krister Paris, an Estonian journalist, covers this subject in his documentary, “Setting a bad example for the kids. Anti-European values in the international Ukrainian school”. The journalistic investigation was introduced on the Brussels Press Club on February 4, 2022.

Paris explored how the administration of certainly one of Ukraine’s most prestigious faculties, the Pechersk International School, used “gray” schemes to reduce taxation, utilizing charitable contributions from dad and mom. These funds have been then transferred to a specifically created public group, “PSI”.

Pechersk International School is the one one in Ukraine that’s accredited beneath three applications of the International Baccalaureate (IB) – Primary Years Program, Middle Years Program, and Diploma Program. The holder of an IB diploma could be admitted with out examinations to any college collaborating in this system. And there are a variety of them: about two thousand universities worldwide settle for the IB diploma.

This college positions itself as probably the most prestigious academic establishment the place youngsters of politicians, officers and enterprise individuals research.

The NGO “Informer” has revealed a hidden group referred to as PSI, which receives thousands and thousands of so-called “charitable contributions” from dad and mom of kids learning on the Pechersk International School.

“From the employees of Pechersk International School LLC, who refused to disclose their personal data due to potential harassment by the school administration, we received documented information about the officials of Pechersk International School LLC and NGO PSI committing systematic fraudulent fund embezzlement of physical and legal entities, which were received as payments for tuition as well as abuses aimed at tax evasion and money laundering,” states the enchantment of the NGO “Informer” to the People’s Deputy Volodymyr Kozak.

The non-governmental group “PSI”, established in 2010, operates solely to “support” the PSI college. This is instantly said within the letters of the NGO “PSI” with a request to supply charitable help, that are compiled and submitted for signature to the top of the NGO “PSI” by PSI college officers.

The Estonian journalist drew consideration to the Pechersk International School as a result of there’s additionally an analogous college in Estonia. In specific, each are accredited by the International Baccalaureate. Yet, the fee to review is sort of completely different: 24,000 {dollars} in Kyiv and eight,000 in Tallinn.

Krister Paris requested the International Baccalaureate for clarifications and knowledgeable them concerning the attainable points on the Pechersk International School.

The creator notes that the general public group “PSI” consists of well-known individuals in Ukraine, such because the spouse of former Ukrainian President, Kateryna Yushchenko and Natalia Fiala, the spouse of the proprietor of an funding firm and member of the anti-corruption group Transparency International Tomasz Fiala.

The web site of the Pechersk International School states that it has the assist of the US State Department. Moreover, the deputy chairman of the college board is Juliana Ballard, who works on the US State Department.

People’s Deputy Volodymyr Kozak, who acquired paperwork about attainable fraud dedicated by the Pechersk International School, despatched related inquiries to the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office and the National Police of Ukraine. Furthermore, he requested regulation enforcement officers to confirm the information introduced.

At the request of the parliamentarian, the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office entered info into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations beneath Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and the National Police launched a pre-trial investigation.

This article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine stipulates that taking another person’s property or buying the proper to property by deception or abuse of belief is a fraud. If it’s dedicated on a very giant scale or by an organized group, it’s punishable by imprisonment for a time period of 5 to 12 years with confiscation of property.

The Estonian journalist talked to specialists who studied the paperwork. They got here to the conclusion that it’s clear that the Pechersk International School makes use of a scheme utilizing charitable contributions to reduce the tax burden.

At the identical time, specialists doubt that the case can be investigated. There are too many well-known names within the management of each the college and the general public group. And the patronage of the US State Department makes it clear that these schemes are merely turned a blind eye on.

