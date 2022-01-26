Investment Plan for Europe supports investment into research and development facility in Estonia

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has concluded a €50 million quasi-equity facility settlement with Starship Technologies, a supplier of autonomous supply providers. This financing, which is supported by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), has been facilitated through a enterprise mortgage, and will likely be used for analysis and growth, together with the constructing of hundreds extra robots at Starship’s engineering and innovation facility in Tallinn, Estonia. Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, mentioned: “This EIB funding for Starship is a great example of how the Investment Plan for Europe can boost innovation in Europe. The additional funding will benefit the development of the company’s autonomous delivery services, thereby further improving services for consumers and contributing to Europe’s ever-growing and vibrant research, technology and innovation ecosystem.” The Investment Plan for Europe has thus far mobilized €546.5 billion of funding, benefitting over 1.4 million SMEs. A press launch is out there online.

