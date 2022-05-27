Invitation for media to the 2022 LUX Audience Award ceremony in Strasbourg 

On Wednesday 8 June at midday, the LUX European Audience Film Award 2022 winner might be introduced within the European Parliament hemicycle in Strasbourg, France.

During the award ceremony within the plenary session in Strasbourg, the representatives of the three shortlisted films will communicate concerning the European tales portrayed of their films. They may even take part in a seminar for media.

Journalists can have the chance to interview any of the next folks, representing the three nominated movies:

FLEE

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, movie director (languages spoken – DK, EN)

Monica Hellström, producer (languages spoken – DK, EN)

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, movie director (languages spoken – DK, EN) Monica Hellström, producer (languages spoken – DK, EN) GREAT FREEDOM

Sebastian Meise, movie director (languages spoken – DE, EN)

Sabine Moser, producer (languages spoken – DE, EN)

Sebastian Meise, movie director (languages spoken – DE, EN) Sabine Moser, producer (languages spoken – DE, EN) QUO VADIS AIDA?

Jasmila Žbanić, movie director and producer (languages spoken – Bosnian, DE, EN)

Damir Ibrahimović, producer (languages spoken – Bosnian, DE, EN).

To apply for an interview, please fill in the online application.

The deadline for expressions of curiosity is Tuesday 31 May at midnight. Interview slots are restricted and are scheduled for Tuesday 7 June and Wednesday 8 June earlier than the award ceremony.

Please observe that making a request doesn’t assure an interview. The interviews could happen in English or in another languages spoken by the movies’ representatives, as indicated. No interpretation might be supplied.

Your interview slot might be confirmed by Friday 3 June.

Advertisement

Other alternatives for journalists

Journalists are additionally invited to attend different occasions happening in reference to the ceremony (all audio system nonetheless to be confirmed):

Press seminar in room WEISS S2.2, opened by EP Vice-President Evelyn Regner (S&D, AT)

Panel 1: Fighting discrimination: the function of the cinema

With representatives of movies Great Freedom and Flee, MEP Sabine Verheyen (EPP, DE) , Chair of Committee on Culture and Education (CULT), Mike DOWNEY, President of European Film Academy

Panel 2: Times of conflict: Mirrors of actuality

With representatives of movies Flee and Quo vadis, Aida? and Srebrenica genocide survivor Munira SUBAŠIĆ and Chair of Delegation for relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kosovo Romeo Franz (Greens/EFA, DE)

Press convention with the winner of LUX Audience Award in 2022

Facebook Live with the winner, on European Parliament’s Facebook page.

Background

Since 2020, the LUX European Audience Film Award has been awarded by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy, in partnership with the European Commission and the Europa Cinemas community.

The European Parliament established the LUX Film Prize in 2007 to assist distribute European movies with excessive inventive high quality that replicate cultural range in Europe and past, and that contact upon matters of widespread concern, equivalent to human dignity, equality, non-discrimination, inclusion, tolerance, justice and solidarity.

Read extra concerning the film selection process.

More info

Share this text: