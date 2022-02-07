Sports
IOA threatens EFI of suspension in case involving Indian horsemen impersonating as Nepalese riders | More sports News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has warned the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) of suspension/withdrawal of its membership after it was apprised of the incident involving Indian horsemen impersonating as Nepalese riders through the Tent Pegging World Cup Qualifiers in Greater Noida in March final yr.
IOA president Narinder Dhruv Batra has directed the EFI to apprise him of the factual standing on the earliest, as such violations by the federation cannot be ignored. In its letter dated February 7, 2022, Batra referred to the authorized case filed within the Delhi High Court by the president of the Rajasthan Equestrian Association (REA), Raghuvendra Singh Dundlod, within the controversy involving the participation of Indian riders impersonating as Nepalese residents on the Tent Pegging WC qualifier.
“The allegations are that a false Nepal team with Indian riders of which the Nepal Equestrian Association were unaware of, participated in an event in India. This is a very serious issue and cannot go unattended. We kindly request you to please apprise President IOA with the factual status as such violations by the EFI can lead to its suspension/withdrawal of membership of EFI with IOA. We would appreciate an urgent reply,” Batra wrote.
For the uninitiated, 4 horsemen represented Nepal on the qualifiers specifically Yogender, Gulamul Muraslin, Kapil and Vinay Kumar. However, whereas representing the Nepalese staff, the end result sheet talked about their names as Yogandar, Golam, Kepil and Vinay. There have been 5 groups that took half within the occasion: India, Pakistan, Belarus, USA and Nepal. India claimed six gold and one bronze to complete first, adopted by Pakistan within the second place and Nepal stood third.
