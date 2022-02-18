Ioan Gruffudd exposes shocking texts from estranged wife

Ioan Gruffudd has filed a restraining order towards estranged spouse Alice Evans, as he revealed dozens of “hostile” messages she allegedly despatched.

Ioan Gruffudd has stored quiet amid his estranged spouse Alice Evans’ repeated public assaults towards him – till now.

The Welsh actor, 48, has filed a restraining order towards Evans, whom he was with for 20 years, as he made bombshell claims about her alleged threatening behaviour.

In a declaration connected to the restraining order, obtained by MailOnline and People, Gruffudd accused Evans, 53, of threatening to do to him “what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp” when he advised her he wished a divorce in August 2020.

“Alice told me verbally multiple times that she would do to me what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp,” Gruffudd wrote within the doc, as he requested Evans keep 100m away from him always.

“Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters; she threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands.

“She threatened to tell people I am a drug addict and put me in prison; she threatened to write a fake diary that reflected an abused victim, and to have the diary published; and she threatened to destroy my mother. Alice told me she would win, and everyone would believe her over me.”

Gruffudd additionally included within the doc dozens of “harassing” emails, texts and video calls allegedly from Evans, whom he shares two kids with.

In one of many texts, Evans allegedly tells Evans he’s sabotaging his performing profession by moving on with his new girlfriend, Australian actress Bianca Wallace. As a part of her reasoning, she referenced British actor Dominic West, who had a brief affair with actress Lily James before returning to his wife’s side.

“It’s embarrassing now that everybody is telling me you are done. That nobody wants to [employ] you. That Dom West is at the top of the lists because he ‘did the right thing’. And by the way it doesn’t matter what is really going on in the relationship, for god’s sake. It’s about appearances,” Evans allegedly wrote.

“I’m increasingly angry that you have sabotaged your career. Insanely angry. I GAVE UP my career for this… Why on earth do you want to give up everything we’ve established for the sake of somebody who doesn’t even love you?”

The message continued: “Your face and body now look hideous to me. I am starting on dating apps (not had the balls to actually go live yet) because I want to find a man who really loves me after being deprived of that for 20 whole years. I am convinced I still have time, and my personality will shine through. I have no idea why the hell I fell in love with you. Biggest mistake if (sic) my life. (except for the kids).”

Gruffudd, who remains to be concerned in divorce proceedings with Evans, claimed she was additionally sending “hostile” messages about his new accomplice, Wallace, whom he met in 2019 whereas taking pictures the ABC collection Harrow in Australia.

“It was extremely upsetting and stressful for me to continuously receive these types of hostile and aggressive text messages from Alice. On July 22, 2021, I blocked Alice’s phone number on my phone,” Gruffudd writes within the doc.

Further messages allegedly despatched by Evans labelled Ioan’s new relationship with Bianca “embarrassing” and taunted him that “there is already betting on how long she leaves you.”

Evans, who has beforehand accused Gruffudd of getting a three-year affair, has rejected all of the claims made by Gruffudd within the restraining order, accusing him of orchestrating a “ploy” of their divorce negotiations.

“I believe that Petitioner is filing this request merely as a ploy to gain some sort of advantage over me in our divorce proceedings,” Evans mentioned.

“As Petitioner has not seen our children for over 8 months, I believe he is trying to set some type of record that I am a horrible mother.”

Gruffudd filed for divorce from Evans in March final 12 months, citing irreconcilable variations.

Evans confirmed through a string of explosive tweets that Gruffudd had abruptly advised her their marriage was over, slamming the actor for leaving her for a “babe half his age”. She mentioned she had been left to “pick up the pieces” of her life after their cut up.

The pair first met on set of 102 Dalmatians in 2000, earlier than getting married in 2007. They share daughters Ella, 12, and Elsie, eight.