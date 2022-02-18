IOC boss lashes out at ‘chilling’ Olympics moment

The Olympics boss says the therapy of Russian athletes throughout the determine skating ultimate was “chilling” and he was left “very disturbed”. LATEST NEWS.

IOC president Thomas Bach stated Friday he was “very disturbed” by Russian skater Kamila Valieva’s efficiency within the Beijing Olympics ultimate when she fell a number of occasions and appeared overwhelmed by the doping scandal that has engulfed her.

“I was very disturbed when I watched it on TV,” Bach stated, including 15-year-old Valieva was handled with “a tremendous coolness” by her coaches after the calamitous free skate routine which noticed her end fourth and miss out on a medal.

After a visibly upset Valieva completed her routine, her famously demanding coach Eteri Tutberidze repeatedly requested her teenage cost “why did you let it go?” Bach stated: “When I saw how she was received by the closest entourage with such a tremendous coolness, it was chilling to see this.” He informed a information briefing that seeing Valieva’s Russian teammate Alexandra Trusova additionally extremely agitated after her silver medal-winning routine confirmed his considerations concerning the entourage across the younger skaters.

“I was pondering about whether you can be really so cold but when I saw and read today how Alexandra Trusova was being treated, I am afraid that this impression I had last night was not the wrong one.

“All of this does not give me much confidence in this close entourage of Kamila.”

GU BEAUTY! SNOWBOARD PRINCESS COMPLETES GOLDEN GAMES

Californian-born Chinese famous person Eileen Gu capped her massively profitable Beijing Olympics by profitable freeski halfpipe gold on Friday for her third medal of the Games.

The 18-year-old has been one of many stars of the Olympics and she or he added the halfpipe title to a earlier gold and silver medal in Beijing after one other commanding efficiency.

Gu went high with a first-run rating of 93.25 earlier than extending her lead with 95.25 on her second try.

She had the title wrapped up earlier than she even began her third and ultimate run, and she or he celebrated together with her coaches on the high of the halfpipe earlier than making her approach down with a relaxed and joyous victory lap.

Canada’s Cassie Sharpe took silver on 90.75 factors, whereas one other Canadian Rachael Karker claimed bronze on 87.75.

China’s Zhang Kexin required medical consideration after a crash on her third run however she was in a position to stand up and ski unaided to the end space.

Gu turns into the primary particular person to win three medals in three completely different freestyle snowboarding disciplines on the Winter Olympics.

She stated after qualifying on Thursday that her grandmother can be in attendance for the ultimate to look at her ski for the primary time.

She posted photos of the pair sporting sun shades and posing with Gu’s Olympic medals on Instagram on Thursday night.

Gu stated after qualifying for the ultimate that her grandmother was prone to be “unfazed and unimpressed” by the large consideration surrounding her well-known granddaughter

MORE TO COME.

RUSSIANS BLOW UP OVER FIGURE SKATING FALLS

Kamila Valieva’s notoriously demanding coach appeared to have little sympathy after the teenage Russian’s hopes of Beijing Olympic determine skating gold evaporated Thursday in a disastrous efficiency.

The 15-year-old was within the world highlight after the Court of Arbitration for Sport controversially dominated that she might keep on on the Games regardless of failing a medicine take a look at.

Her tender age additionally put the give attention to the folks round her and particularly Eteri Tutberidze, who has been extremely profitable in creating a steady of world-class teenage Russian skaters however whose strict methods have been questioned.

The 47-year-old Tutberidze, dubbed the “Snow Queen”, was the primary particular person to greet the visibly upset Valieva as she got here off the ice, her hopes of gold or perhaps a medal in tatters after falling a number of occasions in a calamitous free skate that noticed her end fourth.

“Why did you let it go? Why did you let it go? Tell me,” Tutberidze may be heard demanding of her younger cost, as Valieva tries to compose herself.

“You let it go.” Tutberidze later put her arm round a visibly upset Valieva as she waited for her rating.

Valieva’s 17-year-old teammates Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova, who’re additionally coached by Tutberidze, received gold and silver respectively.

Shcherbakova had sympathy for Valieva, who had been the pre-Games favorite and will but be punished for taking the banned substance trimetazidine, which boosts endurance.

“I saw Kamila’s performance and I really felt for her because from the first jump you could see that it was going badly,” stated Shcherbakova.

There have been excessive feelings within the Russian camp within the speedy aftermath, with Trusova offended and heard to say: “I hate this sport, I hate this sport, I hate all of it. I won’t go to the medal ceremony… I don’t want to go.” Valieva might be seen being hugged by a member of the Russian teaching stuff. Trusova later composed herself, however didn’t rule out quitting skating. “Of course these were only emotions and I’ll think it over and later on I’ll take a decision what I’m going to do in the future,” she informed reporters.

RUSSIAN SKATER’S GOLD MEDAL MELTDOWN AMID DOPING DRAMA

By Jacquelin Magnay

Kamila Valieva stumbled and bumbled her approach into fourth place within the Olympic ladies’s determine skating ultimate – an excruciating efficiency that immediately eased the extraordinary theatrics round her Christmas Day optimistic medication take a look at.

Gold medal favorite Valieva, simply 15, nailed her first of three quad jumps within the 4 minute free skate routine to Ravel’s Bolero on Thursday night time on the Capital Stadium in central Beijing, however then fell on her triple axel after which a quad toe. From one mistake to a different after which one other, the gold medal fell from her grasp, after which so did second and third place.

The Valieva meltdown on ice meant officers might conduct the flower presentation and the medal ceremony with none “asterisk’’ or sending of the medals in the mail. The winners were two of Valieva’s Russian training partners Anna Shcherbakova and the quad jumping Alexandra Trusova, and the solid performing third placed getter Japanese skater Kaori Sakamoto.

Highlighting the dramatic pressure that had swirled around the event for a week, Trusova was also inconsolable, apparently upset for her friend Valieva, and perhaps ruing how close she had come to snaring the gold medal herself. At one point it seemed that she may not attend the flower and mascot presentation ceremony.

But Shcherbakova said any emotion she was showing was elation. “I am only happy. I still haven’t realised what happened. I can’t believe the Olympics are already over for me,” she stated.

She added: ‘”My goal all along at these Olympic Games was to go out on the Olympic ice and show the best I can. I gave it everything I had. I left the Olympic ice knowing I gave it my very best.”

However it was Valieva who was the focus of the world’s consideration and her tense physique language with coach Eteri Tutberidze instantly after her skate indicated a degree of belief had dissipated.

Tutberidze has guided Russia’s younger stars with significantly harsh coaching strategies and none of her fees have backed up for subsequent Olympic performances.

Valieva had thrust her hand in a mock try of triumph on the finish of the 4 minute efficiency however then dissolved into tears as she clutched her teddy bear bag. The Olympics is over for her, maybe her complete skating profession is completed too.

World Anti Doping Agency officers at the moment are scrutinising Valieva’s complete entourage, together with the position of a physician Filipp Shvetsky who’s a part of the skating medical group, however who was blamed for a spate of banned intravenous blood infusions carried out on Russian rowers round 15 years in the past.

Certainly the investigations will give attention to what has been occurring behind the closed doorways of the Russian skating group and the Russian Olympic Committee.

For the primary time in residing reminiscence the president of the IOC was lacking from this greatest second of the Games. Thomas Bach apparently had different urgent occasions to attend.

After the conclusion of the occasion Valieva was left within the athletes’ warm-down room sobbing uncontrollably whereas her opponents obtained their presentation of the Olympic mascot.

Valieva has claimed that the banned heart medication that she tested positive for trimetazidine was a mistake by cross contamination of remedy her grandfather had been taking. But the World Anti-Doping Agency launched Valieva’s two different substances, L-carnitine and Hypoxen that are each authorized.

US Anti Doping chief govt Travis Tygart informed US reporters when hypoxen, which boosts blood move to the guts, and L-carnitine are mixed with trimetazidine, it’s “an indication that something more serious is going on.”

“You use all of that to increase performance,” Tygart stated, including, “It totally undermines the credibility” of Valieva’s defence.

Originally printed as Winter Olympics 2022: IOC president Thomas Bach questions cold reception to Kamila Valieva