Iowans may have a possibility this November to vote on including language to their state structure that exceeds the language contained within the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The Des Moines Register notes that Iowa is considered one of simply over a handful of states that lack any state-level constitutional safety for the correct to maintain and bear arms.

In November, Iowans will vote for or in opposition to the adoption of a constitutional modification which acknowledges the correct to maintain and bear arms as “fundamental.”

The modification says: “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”

The proposed modification explicitly acknowledges the correct to maintain and bear arms as a person proper, whereas that recognition is implicit within the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Moreover, the proposed Iowa modification makes clear that any restrictions handed on the train of the correct to maintain and bear arms “shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”

On August 23 Breitbart News covered a short filed in a lawsuit in opposition to Maryland’s “assault weapons” ban. In the temporary, the Second Amendment Foundation and Firearms Policy Coalition pointed to the United States Supreme Court’s (SCOTUS) June 23, 2022, ruling in NYSRPA v. Bruen, whereby SCOTUS dominated that “intermediate scrutiny” will not be adequate in circumstances centered on the Second Amendment.

The proposed Iowa modification makes express that state-level gun rights circumstances should obtain scrutiny above intermediate as effectively.