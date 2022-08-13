iPhone 14 Pro Models Could Offer 128GB Storage

iPhone 14 sequence has been a part of a number of leaks and rumours for the previous few months. The upcoming Apple iPhone lineup might embody 4 fashions — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — and they’re anticipated to be launched on September 13. The iPhone 14 Pro fashions have been earlier speculated to return with elevated storage capability over the earlier fashions. They have been claimed to begin with 256GB of storage, in comparison with 128GB of the iPhone 13 Pro fashions. Now, in a brand new growth, a market analysis analyst means that upcoming Pro fashions will proceed to supply 128GB of storage.

Earlier, analysis agency TrendForce reportedly advised that the iPhone 14 Pro fashions will begin with 256GB storage. Now, a brand new report by MacRumors, quoting Haitong International Securities Tech Research Analyst Jeff Pu, mentioned that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro fashions will proceed to supply 128GB of storage as its predecessors, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro.

The analyst has reportedly talked about that the iPhone 14 Pro fashions can be accessible in the identical storage capacities — 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB — because the iPhone 13 Pro fashions.

Earlier this week, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that iPhone 14 Pro fashions may very well be launched at the next value than their predecessors. The ASP of the iPhone 14 Pro sequence is estimated to climb by about 15 p.c to $1,000 – $1,050 (roughly Rs. 79,000 – Rs. 83,000) for the upcoming iPhone 14 sequence, in comparison with the iPhone 13 sequence ASP. The iPhone 13 Pro was unveiled in India final yr with a price ticket of Rs. 1,19,900 for the bottom 128GB storage mannequin.

Apple is anticipated to launch the iPhone 14 sequence on September 13. The iPhone 14 Pro fashions may very well be powered by the brand new A16 Bionic chip. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, however, are anticipated to pack the A15 Bionic chip that’s accessible on the present iPhone 13 units.