iPhone 14 Series Design May Include Prominent Camera Bump

iPhone 14 sequence design has been instructed via a picture that has emerged on-line. The picture seems to indicate the again aesthetics of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and a brand new iPhone mannequin that’s rumoured because the iPhone 14 Max. All new iPhone fashions seem to have a digital camera bump on the again — much like the iPhone 13 household. However, the iPhone 14 Pro variations appear to have a thicker bump over the one out there on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

A tipster on Weibo has shared the picture that apparently reveals the aluminium moulds of the iPhone 14 fashions. These may very well be made particularly to be used in producing third-party instances for the next-generation iPhone fashions.

One of the largest modifications that the picture suggests within the iPhone 14 lineup is the dearth of the 5.4-inch ‘mini’ mannequin. Several reviews prior to now indicated that Apple is planning to not unveil the iPhone 14 mini because the successor to the iPhone 13 mini.

The lineup within the picture, thus, reveals 4 new iPhone fashions, the place considered one of them is the 6.1-inch choice that would debut because the iPhone 14 Max — the brand new, relatively affordable iPhone within the sequence.

Additionally, the picture means that the digital camera bump on the brand new fashions is extra distinguished over the one we had on final 12 months’s variations — particularly in case of the purported iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Last month, tipster Max Weinbach showed alleged iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max design schematics. The tipster claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro would measure 147.46×71.45×7.85mm, suggesting a barely thicker and taller variant over the iPhone 13 Pro, which is 146.70×71.50×7.65mm in dimensions.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max, however, was tipped to be 160.7×77.58×7.85mm. This suggests a shorter and narrower construct however barely thicker in measurement over the iPhone 13 Pro Max which measures 160.8×78.1×7.65mm.

Apple may have the ability to slot in an improved digital camera setup on the iPhone 14 Pro fashions by reasonably growing the digital camera bump.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a distinguished Apple analyst who typically predicts next-generation gadgets coming from the Cupertino firm, lately instructed that there can be an upgraded 48-megapixel camera sensor on each iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The present Pro fashions have a 12-megapixel digital camera system.

Exact particulars on the launch of the iPhone 14 sequence are but to be revealed. However, Apple is usually recommended to schedule its announcement for a while in September.

