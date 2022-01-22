iPhone 15 Pro Could Come With 5x Periscope Camera: Report

While the Apple iPhone 14 collection remains to be months away from its launch, rumours concerning the iPhone 15 lineup have already began surfacing. Apple is testing prototypes and part samples of 5x telephoto lenses for the iPhone 15 Pro. A last resolution on who would be the producer is anticipated in May 2022.

The info relating to the iPhone 15 Pro got here from analyst Jeff Pu, in line with a report by 9to5Mac. Apple is but to announce info relating to its upcoming iPhone 14 collection, which is anticipated later this yr as a successor to the corporate’s iPhone 13 collection.

When the parts are permitted, they are going to be included within the “high-end models of the 2023 iPhone lineup”, which ought to imply the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The doubtless maker of the lens will likely be Lante Optics, and expectations are 100 million models to be made only for Apple.

Periscope lenses aren’t new and are already accessible on a handful of Android smartphones. They permit the optics meeting of longer telephoto cameras to be positioned horizontally and thus slot in fashionable slim telephones.

While Android telephones have adopted the expertise for a number of years, Apple is historically making an attempt to good a characteristic earlier than implementing it.