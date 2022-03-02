iPhone SE 3 launch: Apple Event CONFIRMED on March 8, “Peek Performance” teased

iPhone SE 3 launch: Apple occasion on March 8 has been confirmed. The occasion may see Apple launch the iPhone SE 3 and a brand new MacE-book mannequin.

Apple Event for March 8 has been lastly confirmed! After months of rumours concerning a brand new iPhone SE 3, a brand new iPad Air, and a brand new MacE-book Pro mannequin, Apple has confirmed it’s certainly internet hosting an occasion on March 8. As with earlier Apple occasions, the March 8 occasion will probably be livestreamed from the Apple Park at 11:30 pm in India. Apple does not say or trace in regards to the merchandise anticipated to launch at this occasion however the teaser says “Peek Performance”.

As ordinary, it is possible for you to to catch the occasion reside on Apple’s web site, or through Apple’s YouTube channel. Those having the Apple TV streaming field also can watch it instantly on their units. The occasion will span two hours; from 11:30 pm to 1:30 am, as confirmed by the “Add to Calendar” registration service. This means there are quite a lot of merchandise getting introduced on the Apple March 8 occasion.

Apple Event on March 8 may deliver iPhone SE 3

The largest and probably the most awaited launch at this occasion is predicted to be the brand new iPhone SE 3, or the iPhone SE 5G, or the iPhone SE Plus – rumours have gone wild with strategies prior to now few months. This one is predicted to be largely primarily based on the 2020 iPhone SE, having the identical retro design and minimalist options. However, the iPhone SE may get the brand new A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13, and within the course of, achieve 5G connectivity as nicely. The 2020 iPhone SE can also be mentioned to stay in Apple’s lineup because the extra inexpensive entry-point.

Alongside the brand new iPhone SE 3, Apple can also be anticipated to announce an up to date MacE-book 13-inch lineup counting on the brand new Apple M2 chip. Rumours recommend that Apple will debut its new M2 chip because the successor to the favored M1 chip.

This M2 chip could possibly be powering the brand new MacE-book Air, 13-inch MacE-book Pro, and the Mac Mini. Some stories additionally recommend that we could possibly be seeing a brand new iMac Pro with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets.

Joining the rumoured iPhone SE 3 and the up to date 13-inch MacE-book lineup would be the new iPad Air. This one is predicted to stay the identical as the present technology iPad Air however may get the brand new A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13.

Again, these are simply rumours and Apple may show all of those mistaken, identical to it did final time with the Apple Watch Series 7.