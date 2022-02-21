IPL 2022: 12 Players who got bids from most teams in the mega auction

The mega public sale for IPL 2022 happened in Bengaluru on the February 12 and 13. Over 590 gamers had been listed forward of the public sale and 204 have been purchased by all the ten franchises after a sequence of high-octane bidding. All the groups have tried shopping for gamers whom they felt have been proper for his or her crew and we’re all set to witness some nice cricketing motion within the upcoming IPL season.

Ishan Kishan, the left-handed wicketkeeper batter turned the costliest purchase within the 2022 public sale when the Mumbai Indians purchased him for INR 15.25 Crore. All the edges got here into the public sale with plenty of vacancies to fill. While some groups have been searching for batters, others have been searching for good additions to the bowling division.

Some groups have been constructing a brand new crew with a brand new core whereas just a few others have been trying to discover their new skipper within the public sale. As earlier talked about, with plenty of slots to fill, there have been plenty of gamers for whom the bidding battle happened between numerous groups on the identical time.

Let’s check out gamers on whom plenty of groups bid:

12. Shreyas Iyer – 5 groups (DC, RCB, LSG, KKR, GT)

The man who has led the dramatic rise of the rebranded Delhi franchise in IPL, Shreyas Iyer was one of many names that have been anticipated to boost bids from numerous franchises. The right-handed batter from Mumbai has performed 87 matches within the IPL scoring 2375 runs with a strike fee of 123.95, together with 16 fifty-plus scores. Having led Delhi twice into playoffs absolutely boosted the 27-year-old’s cricketing resume.

RCB and DC wasted no time in bidding for the middle-order batter as quickly as his title got here below the hammer. DC tried their greatest to get again their former skipper. However later LSG, GT, and KKR entered into the bidding and after an extended bidding battle, he was lastly purchased by KKR for INR 12.25 Crores.