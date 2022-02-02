IPL 2022: 3 Players who are captaincy material in the marquee list

We are lower than 2 weeks away from the eagerly awaited IPL mega public sale. The IPL mega public sale shall be a two-day affair and can happen on twelfth and thirteenth February in Bangalore this 12 months.

Needless to say, the groups would have put their pondering caps on forward of the public sale. The IPL will even be a 10-team affair this 12 months, as two new franchises, Ahmedabad and Lucknow have been added to the fray.

There are some marquee gamers who will go below the hammer within the mega public sale who might be good captaincy materials for the IPL groups. In this text, allow us to check out 3 such gamers.

3. Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins was not too long ago elevated because the skipper of the Australian Test aspect forward of the Ashes sequence towards England. And Cummins did an exquisite job because the captain, because the kangaroos thrashed England 4-0 in The Ashes below his stewardship.

Apart from that, Cummins has performed worldwide cricket for greater than a decade. The proper arm pacer has additionally performed 37 IPL matches and has scalped 38 wickets at a strike fee of 21.95.

Cummins has proven his management functionality within the Test area and shall be seen as a captaincy materials within the IPL mega public sale this 12 months.