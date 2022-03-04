IPL 2022: 3 Players who can replace Deepak Chahar in CSK’s playing XI

Deepak Chahar was the second most costly participant on the IPL 2022 mega public sale as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shelled out a whopping INR 14 crore. They had been very decided whereas bidding for him. However, Deepak Chahar has some damage points and would possibly miss the vast majority of the season. Only a speedy restoration will permit him to participate within the enterprise finish of the match.

Chahar who had registered himself within the highest base worth class of INR 2 crore initiated a fierce bidding contest between Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals earlier than Chennai bid the best quantity of 14 crores. It was throughout the third T20I between India and West Indies in Kolkata that he suffered a quadricep tear to be dominated out of the not too long ago concluded three-match T20I sequence towards Sri Lanka.

The medium-pacer has been one of the constant performers for the CSK for the previous couple of years. He has been implausible with the brand new ball in hand. Deepak has performed 63 IPL video games and has 59 dismissals to his title. Now, CSK must take into consideration changing him with another participant from the squad. Replacing him shall be a troublesome choice for CSK.

Here we check out the attainable replacements for Deepak Chahar from the present CSK squad

1. Tushar Deshpande

The CSK franchise just isn’t new for the Mumbai pacer as he was with them as a internet bowler within the final season. Tushar Deshpande made his IPL debut for the Delhi Capitals within the 2020 season. He has the flexibility to click on the 140 km/h mark persistently. Tushar has been a nightmare for a lot of batters within the home tournaments however he’s but to make his mark towards the highest batters of the world.

The gifted quick bowler is usually a excellent alternative for Deepak Chahar. Tushar additionally bowls properly with the brand new ball and has the variations to achieve the loss of life overs too. As of now, Tushar has performed solely 5 video games in IPL and has picked three wickets. He is younger and really promising. He was spectacular when he performed for the Delhi Capitals in 2020.

In IPL 2020, the 26-year-old conceded simply eight runs whereas defending 22 within the ultimate over towards the Rajasthan Royals. He additionally dismissed Ben Stokes in that over. He is a daily characteristic within the mighty Mumbai home crew and has been a significant cog for them. He was the second-highest wicket-taker for Mumbai on the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.