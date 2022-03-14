IPL 2022: 3 Teams that can give a tough fight to RCB

Even although a trophy win remains to be not within the cupboard of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the franchise is likely one of the most adopted groups within the Indian Premier Leahgue (IPL). Notably, RCB have completed runners-up on three events (2009, 2011, and 2016). Their lack of success over time has earned them a tag of (underachievers).

Meanwhile, RCB retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj forward of the IPL 2022 mega public sale. The job of the RCB administration on the public sale was to construct a sound squad round these three core gamers. RCB had an honest public sale as they bought the likes of Faf du Plessis, Josh Hazlewood, and Dinesh Karthik alongside final years’ purple cap winner Harshal Patel.

RCB organized a pre-match occasion on Saturday, March 12, through which they named the previous South African captain Faf du Plessis as their new skipper. Virat Kohli determined to step down as RCB’s skipper following the conclusion of the final season, which made them enter the public sale with no captain. Although RCB have a powerful squad on the paper, sure groups are anticipated to present them a tough time.

Here are the three possible groups that can provide a troublesome competitors to RCB:

Rajasthan Royals

The battle of the “ROYALS” has seen some nail-biting encounters over time. Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have been fairly comparable franchises in IPL. They experiment with their squads so much. While RCB haven’t received a single IPL title, the RR are but to win an IPL trophy after the primary season.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who was once a go-to wicket-taker for RCB, will now play for the Rajasthan Royals from 2022. Yuzi is usually a massive menace to the RCB batter. We have seen Virat Kohli getting dismissed by leg-spinners fairly often in T20 cricket. Earlier, the Royals’ Shreyas Gopal used to bother the modern-day nice so much. Yuzi vs Virat can be a battle inside the battle.

Yuzi additionally has a fantastic file towards Glenn Maxwell. He has dismissed him so many occasions on the highest stage in addition to in IPL. The RR’s batting lineup is a critical one. Restricting Jos butler and Sanju Samson can be a troublesome job to do for the RCB bowlers. RCB will play two league matches towards RR on the fifth and twenty sixth of April respectively.