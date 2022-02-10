IPL 2022: 3 Teams that may target Yuzvendra Chahal in the mega auction

Yuzvendra Chahal is likely one of the best spinners in Indian cricket. He began his IPL profession with five-time champions Mumbai Indians in 2013. Next 12 months, he was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Since then, he turned an integral a part of the workforce and in 113 video games performed for the three-time finalists, the leggie has 139 scalps to his identify averaging 22.28 and an economic system of seven.59.

The Jind-born participant was launched by the workforce forward of the participant retention. However, this isn’t the primary time he was launched from a workforce. Ahead of the 2018 public sale, he was launched by the workforce solely to be snapped again by the workforce. The 31-year-old was one of many contenders for the purple cap in 2020, solely to be left behind by Delhi Capitals’ pacer Kagiso Rabada.

Here’s loads at three groups who would goal Yuzvendra Chahal within the mega public sale

1. Punjab Kings

Their premium leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi performed a pivotal function within the center overs. With 24 wickets in 23 video games, Bishnoi was snapped by Lucknow Super Giants final month. With no leggie within the workforce, the 2014 finalists wish to add him because the leg spinners are an asset to the workforce. They deliver variations and are a wicket-taking possibility, regardless of how placid a wicket is.

Recently, Chahal gave an interview to his India teammate and veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and stated that he would like to play for the Bangalore-based workforce but when given the chance, he would play for any workforce. This assertion may tempt the Preity Zinta-owned workforce to go huge to amass his companies.