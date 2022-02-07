IPL 2022: 3 Teams that might target Deepak Chahar in the mega auction

Deepak Chahar has been one of many standout gamers within the final 4 seasons of IPL, since being picked up by Chennai Super Kings within the mega public sale in 2018. His spectacular numbers even earned him an Indian name up as effectively. The proper arm seamer has been very constant together with his strains and lengths upfront and the truth that he can swing it each methods make him a really potent wicket-taking possibility.

Over the years, he has developed the power to execute yorkers on the loss of life and has added quite a lot of selection to his bowling. He has began profitable video games on his personal with the bat down the order and does have a cool head on his shoulders. Playing underneath MS Dhoni is likely one of the finest issues that may occur to a bowler as he will get loads to be taught and the outcomes are seen for the quick bowler as effectively.

Since making his IPL debut in 2016, Chahar has gone on to choose up 59 wickets in 63 video games at a good economic system charge of seven.80. The 29-year-old has additionally began to make an enormous case for himself within the Indian colors as effectively. Meanwhile, he wasn’t retained by the Chennai Super Kings forward of the IPL 2022 mega public sale.

Here are 3 groups that may goal Deepak Chahar in IPL 2022 mega public sale:

1. Chennai Super Kings

There is little question, the defending champions will certainly work on bringing Deepak again into the combination as he has served them very well through the years. Chennai Super Kings opted to retain Ravindra Jadeja(16 Cr), MS Dhoni(12 Cr), Moeen Ali(8 Cr) and Ruturaj Gaikwad(6 Cr) forward of the mega public sale and with the variety of massive names on the aspect, retaining the seamer was all the time going to be troublesome.

However, contemplating the technique of the CSK through the years, the franchise has all the time needed to retain its core and Chahar has proved to be among the many set of gamers as effectively. One of the departments, which have been somewhat weaker for the Chennai Super Kings has been the Indian quick bowlers and now with Chahar turning into dependable on the bowling, the CSK aspect will battling exhausting within the public sale to get him again.