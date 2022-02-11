IPL 2022: 3 teams that might target Dwayne Bravo in mega auction

It is tough to affiliate Dwayne Bravo with any group apart from the Chennai franchise. Destructive with the bat, ball and on the sector, he usually defies his age. At 38, he nonetheless has quite a lot of tips up his sleeve, deceiving batsmen with the ball and attacking bowlers with the bat.

It would have been a tricky the CSK franchise to launch numerous their star gamers forward of the mega public sale. One such participant was Dwayne Bravo. Ending a profitable 2021 season and serving to CSK carry their fourth title, Bravo has determined to proceed entertaining and taking part in the IPL by registering at a base value of INR 2 crore, the very best bracket. With quite a lot of cricket left in him and quite a lot of massive names going underneath the hammer on February 12 and 13, let’s have a look at

Three groups that may goal Dwayne Bravo in IPL 2022 mega public sale:

1. Delhi Capitals

Since its rebranding in 2019, the Delhi Capitals have continued to climb larger each passing season. Getting the ‘Q’ in opposition to their title for 3 successive seasons now for the playoffs, the group will come into the match with quite a lot of expectations. The Delhi franchise has beforehand managed to create a group with a effective mix of expertise and youth. It will probably be fascinating to see how they construction their squad within the Mega Auction 2022.

Delhi Capitals caught to their ideology by inserting emphasis on the youth whereas releasing their retention listing. What the Capitals have lacked in latest occasions is the expertise to face up and ship in the course of the massive video games and deciders. With the likes of ravishing Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje, the addition of Dwayne Bravo might simply make them their first title, having already been a star member of 16 tournament-winning groups.

Releasing Marcus Stoinis means the group to look out for an all-rounder and a like for like substitute. Dwayne Bravo doesn’t solely present the DC group with a three-dimensional possibility however a bowler who can single-handedly win video games within the loss of life overs. While Dwayne Bravo continues to be a match-winner, his age (38) will certainly be a speaking level in the course of the bidding. Stepping in with 47.5Cr, DC won’t should deal with a bidding struggle and may enhance their squad with a champion all-rounder.