IPL 2022: 3 Teams that might target Mohammed Shami in mega auction

Mohammed Shami has been one of many profitable bowlers in IPL historical past having registered 79 scalps from 77 matches ever since he had the primary burst within the scene on the marquee event within the 2011 version. Heading into subsequent week’s IPL 2022 mega auction, Shami has already represented three teams- the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (2011-2013), the now-defunct Delhi Daredevils from 2014 to 2018 earlier than serving the Punjab Kings for 3 seasons between 2019 to 2021.

Just months forward of the IPL 2022 public sale, the 2014 finalists had determined to retain solely two gamers from the earlier season together with explosive opener Mayank Agarwal and rising left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. The franchise determined to half methods with the remainder of the gamers together with Shami which signifies that the Indian group’s senior quick bowler might want to go underneath the hammer in the course of the two-day occasion in Bengaluru subsequent week. Now, the Bengal pacer may both symbolize a fourth IPL group or might be introduced again by Punjab itself. So, with out additional a do, let’s discover out the place the speedster might be heading within the upcoming season.

Three groups that might convey Mohammed Shami in IPL mega public sale

1. Kolkata Knight Riders

The Kolkata Knight Riders introduced their obligatory retentions nicely prematurely earlier than the IPL 2022 mega public sale. The two-time winners have retained explosive opener, Venkatesh Iyer, Caribbean power-hitter Andre Russell, and the thriller spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy respectively.

Surprisingly, KKR haven’t retained any of their pacers. The group had some excellent quick bowlers together with the likes of Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins, Indian skills Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, and New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson. With Russell being injury-prone, the previous champions could be in search of a full-time quick bowling public sale.

Therefore, when Shami’s identify might be introduced in the course of the public sale, Kolkata may welcome their ex-player with open arms and assist in his second sting with the franchise.