IPL 2022: 3 teams that might target Quinton de Kock in mega auction

Quinton de Kock fired in any respect cylinders within the latest ODI collection in opposition to India and he has been in terrific type the previous few seasons of IPL. The South African left-hander has not too long ago introduced his retirement from the longer format and he will probably be accessible for all the season which makes him one of many thrilling choices within the IPL 2022 mega public sale. The 29-year-old has quite a bit to supply with the bat on the prime and is likely one of the finest wicket keepers going round as nicely.

De Kock’s general IPL numbers have been actually good with 2256 runs in 77 IPL video games at a mean of 31.3 and a strike price near 131. He hit 15 fifties and one century in his general IPL profession after beginning in 2013 and has performed for varied franchises already. He was not retained by the Mumbai Indians franchise regardless of being one of many standout gamers in the previous few seasons.

De Kock proved to be one of many pillars of the Mumbai Indians since he was traded from the Royal Challengers Bangalore and he completed with 503 runs in 16 video games in IPL 2021 within the title-winning season for his franchise. He is anticipated to create a bidding battle among the many groups as he’s listed within the Marquee record with the bottom value of two crore.

Let’s take a look at 3 groups that may goal Quinton de Kock:

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore did choose him up within the mega public sale in 2018 however traded him to the Mumbai Indians, the place he managed to win two titles consecutively. RCB have retained the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj up to now forward of IPL 2022 and so they have been trying to find explosive openers through the years. Aaron Finch, Josh Phillipe have all failed on the prime for the RCB, and the time is up for the franchise to choose a dependable abroad opener on the prime.

Kohli – De Kock mixture might be probably the most damaging pairs in IPL as soon as they begin clicking and so they can fulfill the left-hand right-hand opening mixture as nicely. De Kock might be very efficient within the powerplay and it’ll present the posh for Kohli to take his time and play the anchor innings that he’s accustomed to doing nicely.

RCB wouldn’t have wicketkeepers amongst their retentions and De Kock is among the many finest within the enterprise in the intervening time. He has been spectacular with some fast stumping and is sensible in taking flying catches. De Kock will certainly be within the plans for the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise as he can tick plenty of containers for them.