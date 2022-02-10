IPL 2022: 3 Teams that might target Ravichandran Ashwin in mega auction

Ravichandran Ashwin is likely one of the craftiest spinners within the IPL and world cricket. Ashwin began his IPL profession with four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in 2009. He solely performed two video games in that season. Next yr, he received 12 video games to show his expertise. He saved enjoying for the group until 2015 earlier than the franchise was suspended for 2 seasons on the depend of spot-fixing and betting.

He then performed for now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 after which went on to guide the Punjab Kings in seasons 2018 and 2019. Ahead of the IPL 2020, he was traded by Delhi Capitals and he performed until final yr. He received launched by DC forward of IPL mega auction and would discover a new franchise for himself in IPL 2022. The 35-year-old has performed 167 video games and has 145 scalps to his title.

Three groups that can goal Ravichandran Ashwin in IPL mega public sale

1. Gujarat Titans

The new entrant Ahmedabad will goal India’s premium spinner. The CVC Capitals-owned group has signed Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubhman Gill. Ashwin could be a nice bowling associate to Khan, who has performed within the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier than.

The leggie has performed 76 video games and has 93 scalps to his title. He was well-known for not only a strike bowler however a containment bowler. This makes Ashwin Khan pair a really formidable pair as each of them can do the identical factor. They could have some huge cash to spend on buying Ashwin within the mega public sale