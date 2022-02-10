IPL 2022: 3 Teams that might target Rishi Dhawan in mega auction

In the previous yr, Rishi Dhawan has emerged to develop into one of many main all-rounders within the Indian home area. Dhawan was on the forefront of Himachal Pradhesh’s fairytale-like story to win the Vijay-Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

The skipper of the Himachal Pradesh facet was sensational with each bat and ball in hand. He scalped 16 wickets in 5 matches of the 2020-21 Vijay Hazare Trophy and Dhawan ended up with 9 wickets in six matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 with an financial system price of 6.85. In the next season, he picked up 14 scalps in six matches. He additionally ended up because the second-highest run-scorer within the 50-over event with 458 runs in eight matches at a mean of 76.33 at a strike price of 127.22.



With the mega auction developing on the twelfth and thirteenth of February, many groups shall be seeking to rope within the explosive all-rounder from Himachal Pradesh. Let’s check out the groups which want to personal the gifted all-rounder.

3 Teams which may purchase Rishi Dhawan in IPL mega public sale

1. Delhi Capitals

Since its rebranding in 2018, Delhi Capitals has emerged to be probably the most constant sides within the IPL, that includes in three consecutive playoffs since 2019. Having retained captain Rishabh Pant, opener Prithwi Shaw, all-rounder Axar Patel and South African fast Anrich Nortje, the 2020 finalists shall be seeking to end one step higher within the coming season.

Since the previous couple of editions of the IPL, DC has missed the providers of a great all-rounder. Even although Marcus Stoinis had a good run, there was nobody else to accompany him and due to this fact Delhi would possibly go after Rishi Dhawan within the public sale for a reliable all-around possibility.