IPL 2022: 3 Teams that might target Shahrukh Khan

The fifteenth version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has began to warmth up with the mega public sale to be convened on February 12 & 13. The franchises could be eager to construct their squad with robust and constant performers as they are going to signify the group in the long term. One of crucial roles within the T20 format is of a finisher and there are only some well-known commodities at the moment.

One such candidate is Tamil Nadu’s, Shahrukh Khan. He is likely one of the most interesting children within the competition proper now. The 26-year-old has been extraordinarily spectacular within the home enviornment and was purchased by Punjab Kings in 2021 for a whopping INR 5.25 crores. In 11 matches, he scored 153 runs at a strike fee of 134.21.

Shahrukh has additionally executed nicely within the not too long ago held Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare trophies. But, the Punjab Kings franchise didn’t retain this younger gun and can take part within the IPL 2022 mega auction with a base worth of INR 40 Lakhs. Let us check out the groups which wish to personal this participant for the longer term.

3 Teams which may goal Shahrukh Khan

1. Chennai Super Kings

The providers of MS Dhoni as a batter within the Chennai Super Kings group have virtually come to the climax and the franchise will look ahead to constructing a aspect with a teen who can play a finisher function. This group has flourished in lots of matches due to the innings performed by the finishers.

As at all times, Dhoni would like to groom the children and his steering will probably be of nice use to this future prospect of India. Shahrukh as a hard-hitter could be apt within the Super Kings’ line-up and he additionally bowls some useful off-breaks and this all-round functionality would entice the captain cool.

Moreover, Shahrukh hails from Chennai and could be nicely suited to the situations. Even if the matches are to not be held at Chepauk this yr, he could possibly be picked within the squad for the longer term. Shahrukh will probably be a lot happier if he will get chosen by his hometown franchise.