IPL 2022: 3 Teams that might target Shakib Al Hasan in the mega auction

Kolkata Knight Riders haven’t retained Shakib Al Hasan forward of the IPL 2022 mega auction. His efficiency in IPL 2021 was very abnormal and the Shakib we all know was not seen. Kolkata Knight Riders purchased Shakib Al Hasan for 3.2 crores within the IPL public sale of 2021. Shakib is at the moment the quantity two ranked all-rounder within the shortest format of worldwide cricket.

Shakib will wish to overlook his performances from the final season as he by no means regarded in rhythm. He performed eight video games final season and scored simply 47 runs and picked solely 4 wickets. Despite having a foul season, Shakib is a worthwhile addition to every of the IPL franchises. He has been one of the persistently performing all-rounders in world cricket for greater than a decade.

Shakib made his IPL debut in 2011 in opposition to Rajasthan Royals when he took the sector for Kolkata Knight Riders. He has performed 71 IPL video games and has scored 793 runs and has 63 wickets to his title. Apart from Kolkata, Shakib has additionally performed for SunRisers Hyderabad within the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Most of the franchises will eye on Shakib in the course of the mega public sale.

Let’s check out the three groups that may goal Shakib within the IPL 2022 mega public sale

1. Kolkata Knight Riders

Shakib has been a outstanding member of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise for fairly a very long time now. He has developed a bond with the franchise and the folks of Kolkata. He brings a whole lot of dimensions to the desk. He can win matches with the bat single-handedly, he can win matches with the ball single-handedly, and he’s a terrific fielder.

He is enjoying worldwide cricket for years and he has been round for a very long time so his expertise will assist a franchise like KKR so much. He will also be a part of the management group of the franchise. His numbers whereas enjoying for Kolkata are very spectacular. He has been there within the combine since 2011 so the franchise additionally backs him so much.

Kolkata can even him as a floater within the batting order as he’s comfy enjoying at any place. He normally bats on the top-order for Bangladesh however he had been seen profitable video games at quantity six or seven for Kolkata. His bowling abilities are equally higher as his batting abilities. Kolkata will certainly need him to come back again to its facet.