IPL 2022: 3 teams that might target Shikhar Dhawan in mega auction

Shikhar Dhawan has been one of many prolific openers within the IPL historical past with wonderful numbers through the years and the final two years have been particularly good for the Delhi lad. He is approaching the 6000-run mark in his IPL profession having performed for varied franchises through the years after making his debut in IPL for the Delhi facet in 2008. He was a part of the Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad franchises and returned to his dwelling facet in IPL 2019 within the commerce window.

Since then the 36-year-old has been a distinct participant with the variety of pictures he has introduced into his recreation. He was earlier criticised for his strike price however managed to interrupt the limitations with consecutive centuries in IPL 2020 and took the Delhi facet to their first IPL finals. There is little doubt that he’s nonetheless one of many swiftest runners between the wickets and on the peak of his powers.

The Delhi Capitals retained Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje forward of IPL 2022 public sale and Dhawan’s rejection did flip up the eyebrows. However, he’ll now be up within the mega public sale within the Marquee listing for a base value of two crores and there could possibly be bidding of wars for the left-hander due to his capacity to interrupt free within the powerplay and his constant performances within the final two seasons of IPL.

3 groups that may goal Shikhar Dhawan:

1. Chennai Super Kings

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings have gone for expertise all the time and Dhawan will certainly be of their plans on the subject of including to their Indian contingent. He gives a left-hand possibility on the high and might open the innings with the upcoming sensation Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Skipper MS Dhoni undoubtedly is aware of the worth of a seasoned campaigner as he had the likes of Suresh Raina previously and the identical could possibly be anticipated on this public sale as properly. Chennai Super Kings have retained Ravindra Jadeja(16 Cr), MS Dhoni(12 Cr), Moeen Ali(8 Cr) and Ruturaj Gaikwad(6 Cr) forward of IPL 2022 public sale.

They have missed out on the choice of Faf Du Plessis who has served them properly on the high. While Faf is anticipated to carry up an abroad place, it may be sensible for the CSK facet to focus on the Indian veteran. Dhawan is among the wonderful gamers of spin as properly, and he can change into a potent possibility at Chennai as soon as the event shifts again to the unique venues.