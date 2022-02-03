IPL 2022: 3 Teams that might target Shreyas Iyer in mega auction

Shreyas Iyer is likely one of the most interesting gamers to have made a mark in IPL with some exceptional performances on the 22 yards. He began his IPL profession with the Delhi franchise (then generally known as the Delhi Daredevils) in 2015 the place he made an announcement straight away scoring 439 runs averaging 33.76. Iyer did have a pair extra good seasons for the crew.

But the most important problem got here his means within the 2018 version when Gautam Gambhir stepped down from captaincy halfway owing to poor outcomes, and the middle-order batter obliged by taking on the duty. While he couldn’t do something distinctive in that season, the outcomes had been seen as Delhi achieved greatness within the subsequent couple of years.

Shreyas Iyer led the newly-formed Delhi Capitals to their first-ever playoffs after 2012 within the 2019 season earlier than main the crew to their maiden IPL closing in 2020 the place they went all the way down to the Mumbai Indians in a one-sided contest. The Mumbai cricketer was all set to guide DC in IPL 2021 earlier than a shoulder harm throughout the house sequence towards England saved him out of motion.

While he did return within the second leg, the franchise didn’t want to make any adjustments in captaincy as wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant had executed an outstanding job within the first leg they usually caught to him. Meanwhile, Iyer reportedly didn’t want to be part of the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2022 though he was within the scheme of issues however not as a captain.

Here’s a take a look at the groups who would want to have Shreyas Iyer of their crew in IPL 2022:

1. Punjab Kings

Just like Shreyas Iyer, even KL Rahul was reportedly within the scheme of issues of being retained by the PBKS for IPL 2022 however, he requested to launch as he wished to make an affect elsewhere. Now, the present Team India limited-overs vice-captain can be main the brand new franchise Lucknow Super Giants within the upcoming season.

While the 2014 finalists have retained star opener Mayank Agarwal, and, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, they’ve launched many huge names with the hope of beginning afresh within the IPL 2022 public sale which implies that captaincy is likely one of the key areas the franchise can be trying ahead to finding out.

Therefore, when Shreyas Iyer’s title can be introduced on the public sale desk, the runners-up of the 2014 version can be hoping to outbid everybody and attempt to rope him in for the fifteenth version of the cash-rich event.