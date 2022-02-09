IPL 2022: 3 teams that might target Suresh Raina in mega auction

Mr. IPL Suresh Raina can be within the public sale pool for the primary time after 2008. He was picked by the franchise within the first-ever IPL public sale and since then, he has turn into one of many faces of the Chennai Super Kings. The IPL 2022 mega auction is about to happen in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

The final time Raina performed for some other IPL franchise was in 2016 and 2017 when CSK obtained banned. He represented and captained the Gujarat Lions for 2 seasons and got here again to CSK in 2018 when he obtained retained by the franchise alongside MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

Raina has been probably the most profitable batters within the historical past of the league and is on quantity 4 within the checklist of main run-scorers within the league, behind Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and Rohit Sharma. He has performed 205 IPL video games and has scored 5528 runs in these video games at a mean of 32.52.

Here are 3 groups that may goal Suresh Raina in IPL 2022 mega public sale:

1. Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings is the one franchise that believes in backing gamers even when they underperform. Raina has performed many match-winning knocks and gained many video games for CSK within the IPL. But, his performances haven’t been as much as the requirements within the final two seasons.

Raina shouldn’t be enjoying any cricket in the intervening time and IPL is the one match that he performs as he has already introduced his retirement from worldwide cricket. He has been a family identify in Chennai and he has step by step earned that respect whereas enjoying for the town. Hence, releasing him was a giant resolution by the franchise.

Nevertheless, we are able to once more see him enjoying for Chennai. The two seasons that he performed have been disasters for the southpaw as he by no means appeared in contact. He has a great quantity of cricket left in him. Hopefully, CSK will rope him within the public sale and we’ll once more see Suresh Raina profitable video games for Chennai.