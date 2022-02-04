IPL 2022: 3 teams that will target Shardul Thakur in mega auction

Shardul Thakur, who beforehand performed for Chennai Super Kings might be beneath the hammer this 12 months. He performed the primary IPL match for Kings XI Punjab in 2015 and was then transferred to Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017.

In 2018, he was signed by CSK for two.5 crores and has been an integral contributor to the workforce. His specific performances additionally earned him a spot within the Indian workforce and his contributions have confirmed to be worthwhile. He can be now a much-improved batter and staging up as a possible all-rounder.

The T20 format requires recreation changers and one such participant is Shardul Thakur. He has the wicket-taking knack and picks key wickets at essential instances. And therefore, there could be many groups that might look to hook this participant within the squad.

Teams that may goal Shardul Thakur in mega public sale

1. Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have retained their skipper Rohit Sharma, premium bowler Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard. The workforce would look so as to add some native flavour into the squad and therefore Shardul might be of their minds for certain.

The franchise has all the time believed in strengthening its Indian gamers. Jasprit Bumrah could be helpful to bowl economical overs and if Shardul will get into the workforce, he might be used as their gamble who can take essential wickets. His batting abilities would even be useful for the workforce down the order.

Though he hasn’t performed such huge innings with the bat within the IPL, he could be groomed to take action together with the likes of Kieron Pollard. This Mumbai participant has performed loads of matches at Wankhede and it’s a very well-known situation for him. Considering all these components, Shardul could be within the minds of MI.