IPL 2022: 5 former Rising Pune Supergiant players who might be picked by Lucknow Super Giants

The IPL 2022 mega auction is a day away and the bidding battle among the many franchise for gamers will likely be one of many fascinating issues in regards to the mega occasion. Lucknow Super Giant and Gujarat Titans are the 2 new franchises to have joined the opposite eight groups. Lucknow has named their retentions for the IPL 2022 with KL Rahul (INR 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (INR 9.2 crore) and Ravi Bishnoi (INR 4 crore).

Sanjiv Goenka’s RPS Group purchased franchise with a 7090 Crore bid final yr. The similar RPS Group beforehand owned a franchise in 2016 and 2017, particularly the Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS). The franchise managed to achieve the finals in 2017 and a variety of children from the group have gone on to change into large.

The likes of MS Dhoni, Faf Du Plessis, Steve Smith had all represented the RPS up to now and the Lucknow Super Giant have purse cash of INR 59.8 crores left for the mega public sale. They might positively rebuy a variety of gamers who’ve been a part of the well-known RPS for the Lucknow Super Giant within the upcoming mega public sale.

Here are 5 RPS gamers who could be picked by LSG in IPL 2022 mega public sale:

1. Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar made his IPL debut for the Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 and he bought to play simply the 2 video games within the season during which he didn’t choose up a wicket. He performed a sport further in 2017 and managed to select up only one wicket all through his stint for the RPS aspect.

However, he was picked by the Chennai Super Kings aspect within the IPL 2018 mega public sale and has gone on to change into probably the greatest new-ball bowlers in IPL within the final 4 seasons. His all-around talents have been seen within the worldwide circuit not too long ago and he will likely be probably the most wanted gamers within the mega public sale this yr.